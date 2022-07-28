Proteinase K Market Size is projected to reach USD 135 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.56%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteinase K is generated by the fungus Tritirachium album Limber. Proteinase K cleaves peptide bonds next to the carboxylic group of aliphatic and aromatic amino acids, aiding in protein digestion in biological samples. Proteinase K removes damaging enzymes from DNA and RNA to yield high-molecular genomic products.
Proteinase K's stability in SDS and urea and ability to digest native proteins make it valuable for protein fingerprinting, nuclease removal for protein purification, and chromosomal DNA preparation for PFGE.
Proteinase K is worth millions of dollars despite being a modest part of the reagents and enzymes business. Proteinase K is used in diagnostic labs, academic institutes, biotech businesses, and CROs.
Many variables will influence Proteinase K market growth. By the end of the forecast period, increased R&D, decreased production costs, more extensive use of Proteinase K, and superior product stability and specificity would boost the worldwide Proteinase K market's revenue.
Increased chronic diseases and better government-backed investment channels to fund R&D are projected to enhance the Proteinase K market throughout the forecast period.
Funding for R&D in Molecular Biology
Over the projected period, funding for R&D in molecular biology is expected to drive growth in the global proteinase K market. For instance, in February 2020, Princeton University provided funding for six research breakthroughs, one of which focused on creating a novel strategy to manage fat metabolism by creating medications that specifically target the Nocturnin enzyme, which controls the storage and consumption of fat.
The Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is the main factor driving the growth of the worldwide Proteinase K market. The most common type of illness in the world is a chronic disease. Chronic conditions can result in hospitalization, long-term impairment, lowered quality of life, and even death. These conditions include cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, respiratory illnesses, arthritis, and obesity. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, there were approximately 9,958,133 cancer-related deaths worldwide and a reported 50,550,287 5-year prevalence. Applications for a polymerase chain reaction and next-generation sequencing have increased due to the rising cancer incidence.
Growth Opportunities for The Global Proteinase K Market
Use of Proteinase K in the R&D of Uncommon Diseases
Using proteinase K in research and development for rare diseases is anticipated to present companies in the global proteinase K market with lucrative potential opportunities. For instance, in April 2019, researchers from Scripps Research reported using fluorophores to label light chains and coupling shape changes to proteinase K cleavage to find a group of small molecules that inhibit structural changes to proteins that lead to AL amyloidosis, a rare and progressive disease.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 135 Million by 2030
|CAGR
|7.56%
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Million)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Form, Application, End-Users
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Boiron Gmbh, Worthington Biochemical Corporation, Bioline (Meridian Biosciences inc.), Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, A & A Biotechnology, Sigma – Aldrich Co. LLC, Roche Diagnostic GmBH, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, bioWORLD, BLIRT SA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Use of Proteinase K in the R&D of uncommon diseases
|Key Market Drivers
|Funding for R&D in molecular biology
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases
Regional analysis of the global Proteinase K market
According to the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market.
The United States market in recent years has seen a considerable increase in the number of research activities, soaring expenditures on personal healthcare, and increasing use of gene therapy. As a result, North America is the most lucrative regional market for Proteinase K. After North America, the most attractive regions in the global Proteinase K market are APEJ, Western Europe, and other parts of Western Europe. Changing lifestyles, increasing genetic disorders, and increasing access to disposable income are all projected to contribute to the global Proteinase K market's expansion in the years to come.
Key Highlights
- The global Proteinase K market was valued at USD 70.31 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 135.48 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.56%.
- The global Proteinase K market is segmented into five parts based on form, application, end-users, therapeutic area, and region. Further, the form segment is bifurcated into two: Lyophilized Powder Form and Liquid Form. The lyophilized powder form is anticipated to be the highest growing sector.
- Based on application, the market is divided into Purification of DNA & RNA, In situ Hybridization, Mitochondria Isolation, and Enzyme Removal. The purification of the DNA and RNA segment is predicted to capture a larger market share.
- Based on end-users, the market is broken down into Biotechnological companies, Academic institutions, Diagnostic laboratories, and Contract Research organizations. Biotechnological companies lead the market.
- Based on therapeutic area, the market is divided into Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurology, and Others. The infectious diseases segment is anticipated to show higher growth over the forecasted period.
- According to the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market.
Competitive Analysis of the Global Proteinase K Market
- Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Boiron Gmbh
- Worthington Biochemical Corporation
- Bioline (Meridian Biosciences inc.)
- Promega Corporation
- New England Biolabs
- A & A Biotechnology
- Sigma – Aldrich Co. LLC
- Roche Diagnostic GmBH
- Merck KGaA
- QIAGEN
- bioWORLD
- BLIRT SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Segmentation of the Global Proteinase K Market
By Form
- Lyophilized Powder Form
- Liquid Form
By Application
- Purification of DNA & RNA
- In situ Hybridization
- Mitochondria Isolation
- Enzyme Removal
By End-Users
- Biotechnological Companies
- Academic Institutions
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Contract Research Organization
By Therapeutic Area
- Infectious Diseases
- Diabetes
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Nephrology
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Neurology
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
Recent Developments in Some of the Key Players
- May 2022, one of the world's largest suppliers of diagnostic testing and life science raw materials, Meridian Bioscience Inc., has purchased most of EUPROTEIN Inc.'s assets through its subsidiary Meridian Life Science, Inc. The deal came to an end on April 30th, 2022.
- February 2022, the LyoPrime Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR Mix with UDG is the first lyophilized product made by Fluorogenics to be released by New England Biolabs (NEB®).
