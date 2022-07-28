Proactive news headlines including Meta Platforms, Aurion Resources, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, HighGold Mining, Gold Resource Corp and Deepspatial

New York , July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Meta Platforms stock plunges after 2Q earnings miss and gloomy 3Q forecast click here
- Healixa expands its advisory board with appointment of award-winning executive Satyajit Deb click here
- Ortho Regenerative Technologies earns repeat 'Outperform' rating, premium price target from Noble Capital click here
- AIM ImmunoTech reveals positive pilot study data from EAP evaluating Ampligen for treatment of Long COVID click here
- Perk Labs increases investment in technology platform; prioritizes investor relations in 2Q click here
- American Battery Technology Company expands laboratory facilities at its research center at the University of Nevada, Reno click here
- Deepspatial says it will present its GEO-AI Platform at United Nations AI conference click here
- Burcon NutraScience says JV company Merit Functional Foods achieves significant innovation in protein-based solution to replace methylcellulose in meat alternatives click here
- Aurion Resources hails 'highly successful' winter drill program at Finland joint venture with B2Gold click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals reports further positive data from phase 2 study of Ifenprodil for IPF and chronic cough click here
- Todos Medical partners with Amerimmune Diagnostics on long-COVID biomarker panel click here
- HighGold Mining says exploration well underway at Johnson Tract project in Alaska click here
- Versus Systems launches Zaxby's PLAYMUSICCITYGP.COM program click here
- Gold Resource Corp says production remains solid at Don David Gold Mine in Mexico click here
- Planet 13 awarded conditional Illinois retail licenses click here
- Logiq completes distribution of GoLogiq spin-off shares to shareholders click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investorsIn 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com
