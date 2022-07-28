39 Fellows Graduate from the Appalachian Regional Commission's Appalachian Leadership Institute

Washington, D.C., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Appalachian Regional Commission is proud to announce that 39 fellows from Appalachia's 13 states graduated from the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a leadership and economic development program sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission. Members of the Class of 2022, along with their friends and family, attended the ceremony in Washington, D.C.

"My sincerest congratulations to the 2022 class of Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows! Over the past nine months, this dynamic group of changemakers has dedicated themselves to sharing and building the knowledge needed to create long-lasting impacts on the region, all while growing camaraderie that will help bridge partnerships across state and county lines long after graduation," said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. "These fellows have a lot of work ahead of them in their own communities, and ARC looks forward to cheering them on as they use the skills gleaned during their time at the Appalachian Leadership Institute to help bolster the economic strength and vitality of the region."

In the nine months leading up to graduation, fellows participated in three virtual sessions and three in-person sessions, all of which included skill-building seminars with regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis. All aspects of the curriculum were designed to equip fellows with the knowledge and network needed to create positive change in their communities.

"Congratulations to the Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows Class of 2022! The hard work and dedication that each and every one of you have put in during the last nine months has better prepared you to effectively serve your communities in a different number of fields," said ARC States' Co-Chair Governor Larry Hogan. "We are excited to see all the positive change that you, along with the rest of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network, will drive in your local communities."

Fellows will continue serving their communities through civil service, finance, healthcare, recovery, tourism, and a variety of other public and private sectors. Additionally, as graduates of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, they are now part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network. This program will allow them to continue connecting with, and learning from, other leaders across Appalachia. With each graduating class, the network will continue to grow, connect leaders, and facilitate learning and idea exchange across the 13 Appalachian states.

This year's graduating class was joined by alumni from the Class of 2020, as their graduation ceremony was held virtually due to COVID-19.

About the Appalachian Leadership Institute

The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a comprehensive regional leadership training program developed by the Appalachian Regional Commission in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The current class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute includes representatives from a variety of sectors and industries such as education, health care, economic development, public service, and other professions.

About the Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC's mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Learn more at www.arc.gov.

