Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Size is projected to reach USD 970 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term " medical devices reimbursement " refers to the payment that is made by private insurers to healthcare providers in order to compensate such providers for the costs that were incurred as a result of the use of medical devices. In most cases, the patient's medical costs, including the cost of using medical devices, are paid for by the patient's health insurer or by the government. There are a number of variables that are driving the market, including technological developments in Electronic Medical Records (EMR), an increase in the number of instances of chronic illnesses, and an increasing requirement for reimbursement.





Increasing knowledge about health insurance

The market for the reimbursement of medical equipment is expanding as a direct result of increasing consumer knowledge regarding health insurance coverage, particularly in emerging nations. The increasing cost of healthcare, in conjunction with favourable government policies, is increasing the number of individuals who select for pay services. This will enhance the worldwide market for medical device reimbursement throughout the period covered by the projection.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular disease, stroke, and cancer are the top four causes of mortality in the United States. These disorders may be avoided, and if caught early on, treatment will not only be less expensive but also more effective. These disorders add an additional expense of around USD 7,900 per individual. The economic burden of cardiovascular conditions is expected to worsen in the coming years, which will fuel market growth. According to an article that was published by ScienceDaily, the cost of cardiovascular diseases will exceed USD 1 trillion by 2035 for the United States, and the number of Americans who will have these diseases will rise to 131.2 million (45 percent).





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 970 Billion by 2030 CAGR 10.1% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Payer, Healthcare Setting Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Cigna, UnitedHealth Group, Aviva, Nippon Life Insurance, Allianz, Humana, CVS Health, WellCare Health Plans, BNP Paribas, Aetna Key Market Opportunities increase in medical device demand and healthcare facilities Key Market Drivers Increasing knowledge about health insurance





Regional Overview of Medical Devices Reimbursement Market

With a revenue share of 50.0 percent in 2020, North America led the market for medical device reimbursement and is predicted to continue to do so for the duration of the forecast. Over the projection period, it is expected that rising rates of a number of severe illnesses would boost the market. In addition, when compared to other areas, the region's reimbursement mechanism is the most sophisticated. Committees update the list of devices every two years to include the newest goods in the reimbursement scheme.

The need for medical device reimbursement is projected to rise as regulatory landscapes change and pressure on the healthcare sector to save costs grows. Due to this during the course of the projected period, the market is anticipated to increase. The market in Europe is anticipated to be driven by an increase in medical device demand and healthcare facilities .

The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV) is the biggest payer institution in Germany, which has about 100 statutory health insurers. However, the Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) is the biggest health insurance financing organisation in Germany based on the number of covered people; in 2020, it offered insurance to around 10 million people. Additionally, private health insurance firms are essential in reimbursing the cost of medical equipment. Numerous private health insurers provide coverage to about 9 million Germans.





Key Highlights

The global market for Medical Devices Reimbursement was valued at USD 371 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2093.62 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate ( CAGR) of 10.1% from 2020 to 2028.

was valued at USD 371 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2093.62 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate ( from 2020 to 2028. Increasing knowledge about health insurance will drive the market.

Economic burden of cardiovascular conditions is expected to worsen in the coming years, which will fuel market growth.

of cardiovascular conditions is expected to worsen in the coming years, which will fuel market growth. The Market for Medical Devices Reimbursement Market is segmented into the following categories: Payer, Healthcare Setting and region.

Based on Payer the market is divided into the following: Public cand Private. In the year 2020, the private sector of medical device reimbursement accounted for the biggest revenue share of 65.1%.

is divided into the following: Public cand Private. In the year 2020, the private sector of medical device reimbursement accounted for the biggest revenue share of 65.1%. Based on Healthcare setting the market is divided into the following: Hospitals and Outpatient Facilities. In 2020, the hospital sector represented for 53.4 percent of the market's total revenue, making it the dominant player in the industry.

setting the market is divided into the following: Hospitals and Outpatient Facilities. In 2020, the hospital sector represented for 53.4 percent of the market's total revenue, making it the dominant player in the industry. With a revenue share of 50.0 percent in 2020, North America led the market for medical device reimbursement and is predicted to continue to do so for the duration of the forecast.





Competitors in Medical Devices Reimbursement Market

Cigna

UnitedHealth Group

Aviva

Nippon Life Insurance

Allianz

Humana

CVS Health

WellCare Health Plans

BNP Paribas

Aetna





Segmentation of Medical Devices Reimbursement Market

By Payer

Public

Private

By Healthcare Setting

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Payer Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Public Market Size & Forecast Private Market Size & Forecast Healthcare Setting Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Hospitals Market Size & Forecast Outpatient Facilities Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Payer By Healthcare Setting Canada By Payer By Healthcare Setting Mexico By Payer By Healthcare Setting Latin America By Payer By Healthcare Setting Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Payer By Healthcare Setting France By Payer By Healthcare Setting U.K. By Payer By Healthcare Setting Italy By Payer By Healthcare Setting Spain By Payer By Healthcare Setting Rest of Europe By Payer By Healthcare Setting Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Payer By Healthcare Setting China By Payer By Healthcare Setting Australia By Payer By Healthcare Setting India By Payer By Healthcare Setting South Korea By Payer By Healthcare Setting Rest of Asia-Pacific By Payer By Healthcare Setting Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Payer By Healthcare Setting South Africa By Payer By Healthcare Setting Kuwait By Payer By Healthcare Setting Rest of Middle East & Africa By Payer By Healthcare Setting Company Profile Cigna Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio UnitedHealth Group Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Aviva Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments by Key Players

Magellan Health, Inc. was purchased by Centene Corporation in January 2021 for $95 per share in cash, giving the business a $2.2 billion market value. The expansion of the firms will be aided by this purchase.

