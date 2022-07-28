Konica Minolta Named a Leader in Quocirca's Managed Print Services 2022 report

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has been named a ‘Leader' in Managed Print Services by Quocirca. The industry analyst's Managed Print Services, 2022 report recognizes Konica Minolta's Intelligent Connected Workplace (ICW) portfolio of hardware and solutions and its ability to deliver integration across the entire workplace ecosystem.



With many organizations fully embracing the flexibility and stability of hybrid working models post-pandemic, managed print services are more important than ever in ensuring cost reductions, IT security, sustainability and efficiency. In its report, Quocirca states, "Partnering with businesses of all sizes, Konica Minolta's 360-degree hybrid approach has evolved by combining the company's global expertise with local market insight and extensive vertical market knowledge. This has enabled the company to design and build solutions that can be easily scaled to address the differing needs of organizations operating across the globe, irrespective of size or market."

"Managed Print Services have become an essential cornerstone of secure, cloud-based digital workflows that empower flexible and remote working, and Konica Minolta's comprehensive offering – spanning digital, print, IoT, artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions – has helped businesses large and small transform into Intelligent Connected Workplaces," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. "We are honoured to again be named a market leader in this area by Quocirca, which recognizes our success in providing integrated IT services as a reliable partner for digital workplaces."

The report also focuses on Konica Minolta's comprehensive services-led portfolio, including the employment of remote diagnostics, security services that proactively monitor for potential vulnerabilities, and artificial intelligence to support deployed hardware by automatically scheduling pre-emptive service calls and just-in-time consumables replenishment.

Examining Konica Minolta's cloud-based MPS fleet management solution, the Quocirca report highlights the lightweight Windows application that runs at the customer's site and scans MFP IP addresses, detecting devices and transmitting public MIB data to the cloud, along with the monitoring of MFP diagnostics for optimal fleet performance. Also highlighted is Konica Minolta's Worldwide Remote Service Platform (WWRSPF) enhanced remote support and security for devices.

The report also underlines Konica Minolta's continuously evolving assessment approach to providing solutions and services, including a range of tiered TCO assessments, environmental assessment and review of device-centric document security issues. Also highlighted are the assessment of customer print needs and recommendations for workflow automation, network security, print optimization and information management.

Quocirca also examines Konica Minolta's end-to-end security portfolio, which spans print and document security, IT security, physical security (cameras), compliance and risk management. It looks at Konica Minolta's managed print security services with the provision of outsourced monitoring and management of print devices and systems - including device security profile management, vulnerability scanning and intrusion detection, and print policy enforcement.

One of Konica Minolta's key strengths, according to the report, is its use of innovative solutions (hardware, software, and services) to support the needs of hybrid working. Also praised are Konica Minolta's Managed Application Services on MarketPlace, and its Intelligent Information Management (IIM) solutions.

Read Quocirca's Managed Print Services 2022 report here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 15 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

Contact Information

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca