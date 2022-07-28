Porter Produces Positive ROI for Major Long-Term Acute Care Provider

MIAMI, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porter is transforming the care-at-home journey and producing positive ROI for our clients. Porter helps patients find the resources necessary to self-manage their care at home during an illness or injury. Doing so without Porter is complicated because finding information about services and products is time-consuming and not personalized. Porter's online platform is a single source for knowledge, personalized recommendations for products, services, and health information. Through their premium service offering, Porter helps people navigate and connect with what they need to manage at home during an illness or injury, via a Porter Care Guide.

For providers and health plans, Porter supports efficient discharge planning and post-acute care—and their work for a national provider is producing impressive ROI. In working with a leading acute and post-acute healthcare provider, Porter produced on over $1 per minute in labor savings per patient discharge to home. Porter Care Guides saved time in:

Post-discharge coordination

Communication with Home Health agencies, insurance plans and social determinants of health (SDOH) needs

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) ordering and documentation oversight

Pre-authorization with insurance company

Additional scheduling/rescheduling primary care physician (PCP) follow-up appointments

Porter Care Guides were also able to reduce length of stay, helping patients return home sooner. Porter was able to reduce length of stay for 40% of patients with the same national provider over the same time period. This was done by providing patients with curated content and education, improving coordination with DME suppliers, and improving communication with home health agencies and health plans.

The average savings per discharge for patients receiving Porter was $643.16 in operational and labor costs, generating a 3:1 ROI for the national provider.

The numbers above are supported by Porter's success in a Midwestern, not-for-profit, community-owned health system where Porter supported the above return on investment for the health system. Porter's ultimate model produced savings in:

Conversion to in-network sites of care (new revenue)

Labor cost savings

Operating expense savings

Gains from investment

Porter can add value in many other ways such as reducing penalties on value-based arrangements and in CMS's Hospital Readmission Reduction Program. Its insights provide data and feedback to the care team, free up care team members to focus on other needs and increase member satisfaction. Porter is beneficial to providers in value-based care reimbursement models and equally meaningful to health plans seeking to hold down the cost of complex care members and improve their member experience.

For inquiries, call (786) 224-7130 or e-mail neil.blanchard@helloporter.com. Visit helloporter.com for more information on Porter.

