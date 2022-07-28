Comadran Studios Obtains a Token Subscription Facility of 50 Million USD From Gem Digital Limited ("GEM") and Releases Today the Play to Earn With Medamon Token.

Paris, New York, Bahamas, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm that sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

This strong commitment of capital will allow Comadran Studios to fulfill its upcoming projects.

Comadran Studios is a pioneer in searching the best entertainment paths, which made them create:

MEDABOTS, the first AAA Crypto Game

The game has been developed by industry giants that have worked in the biggest studios in the world, and have combined forces to create their own studio. The team, led by Paul Sirats, a veteran of the industry and executive producer of the project, is composed of videogame passionate professionals. The founder of the game and CEO of Comadran Studios, Kevin from Andorra, is a natural-born gamer and has made it clear from the beginning: "The idea is to become a reference studio in the entertainment and audiovisual market". In Comadran Studios it is clear to them that they want to develop games they would love to play themselves, and Medabots is only the beginning.

The project encompasses a number of products: a platform/Marketplace that has NFTs and "MEDAMON"; the platform token that will allow users to manage their assets in the game.

Moreover, the Medabots team has created a blockchain department, benchmark in the sector, in order to put the ideas that no one has had before to work, such as; uniting the concepts Free 2 Play and Play 2 Earn in one game. They have needed countless development hours and R+D to reach their objective.

Medabots is a tactical experience 3v3 by turns that uses NFTs and allows the player to totally personalize his inventory and trade with his robots' pieces through its own marketplace, giving total freedom to personalize the player's strategy.

As well as the game, the project comes with an active community, full of events and contests.

The multiplayer cards game, Medabots, that involves battles between robots and is hosted on the blockchain, is ready to revolutionize the crypto game world with its exquisite graphic designs and strategic game.

The project is also pleased to announce that the token, Medamon ($mon); based on the BSC net, has already been launched on the prestigious exchange Huobi, and his CEO assures this is just the beginning.

Medabots is a free to play game where users can create their own robots. The basic pieces can be obtained in the game but the NFT pieces can only be purchased or minted in the market and, among other things, these will have the capacity of making users earn money with their battles. As a result, each piece generates a card that can be used for the battles in the game. Each robot has its own statistics and the players can also increase their life, attack, shield or speed by using the pieces with the desired statistics.

After downloading the game, the users can play the Adventure Mode. Once the player collects three robots in Adventure mode he will be able to play the League and Multiplayer modes.

The token MEDAMON will be used for:

Creating new NFTs in the market.

Buying NFTs from other players in the market.

Buying other goods in the game

Receiving awards in the game.

The Medabots game will be available for download in Google Play Store and iOS App Store and can be now found in their website: https://medabots.game/

About GEM Digital Limited

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with operations in Paris, New York, and Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.

FREE TO PLAY + PLAY TO EARN RELEASE TODAY

Medabots is ready to emerge as the leader in Crypto Gaming with the launch of the Play to Earn TODAY

