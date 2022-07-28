Myasthenia Gravis Market to Reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2027, TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: Analysts at TMR estimate the myasthenia gravis market to clip a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. High prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and strong focus on introducing new therapies is fueling the growth of myasthenia gravis market.



Need to develop new therapies and medications for reducing the prevalence of myasthenia gravis is anticipated to have a positive impact on the myasthenia gravis market size. Rising healthcare expenditure combined with growing per capita income is attracting leading players in the myasthenia gravis market to invest in research and development for advanced treatments such as plasma exchange and intravenous immunoglobulin therapies.

North America stood as the frontrunner in the myasthenia gravis market in 2018, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D for new therapies, and availability of advanced treatment for a large population fuel the growth of myasthenia gravis market in the region. Additionally, early adoption of innovative technologies for drug development is likely to open growth opportunities in myasthenia gravis market in the region.

Myasthenia Gravis Market – Key Findings of the Report

Clinical possibility of treatment of myasthenia gravis with medication, therapies, or surgeries alone, or in combination is driving players to invest in R&D and develop new therapies. This will shape the myasthenia gravis market outlook in the upcoming years.

Presence of 80 to 100 types of autoimmune diseases that are increasingly prevalent in the world is leading to the increased demand for advanced therapies. According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, at present, in the U.S., 50 million people are living with autoimmune diseases. This is driving industry players to engage in developing new products. Emerging trends in myasthenia gravis market of strong drug pipeline supported by government-funded research in several countries are expected to expand frontiers.

Initiatives of drug manufacturers for the development of new therapeutic targets to treat myasthenia gravis opens lucrative growth opportunities in the myasthenia gravis market. The FDA approval of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for clinical use of Solaris in the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis is a case in point.

Significant investment from governments in developing countries toward modernization of healthcare is expected to increase the demand for advanced therapies. This includes intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and monoclonal antibodies treatments for autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis.

Based on treatment type, rapid immunotherapies segment held the leading share of myasthenia gravis market in 2018, and is anticipated to continue to stay at the fore during the forecast period.

Drug treatment segment is significant in the myasthenia gravis market, as it is the common treatment for myasthenia gravis.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key market for myasthenia gravis in the upcoming years. Large patient pool, rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies, and rising awareness for newer therapies are creating opportunities in the myasthenia gravis market in the region.



Myasthenia Gravis Market – Growth Drivers

Need for improved clinical outcomes for the high prevalence of myasthenia gravis fuels the growth of myasthenia gravis market

Initiatives for the development of new products, along with government funded research activities for drug development stimulates the myasthenia gravis market

Myasthenia Gravis Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the myasthenia gravis market are;

Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc.

CSL Behring

Baxter International Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Avadel Pharmaceutcals PLC.

Grifols S.A.

Shire plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

The myasthenia gravis market is segmented as follows;

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, by Treatment Type

Drug Treatment Cholinesterase Inhibitors Chronic Immunomodulators Monoclonal Antibodies

Rapid Immunotherapies Plasmapheresis Intravenous Immunoglobulin (Ivlg)

Thymectomy

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada





Europe



Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



