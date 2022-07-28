Vornado Declares Quarterly $.53 Dividend On Common Shares

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust VNO announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.53 per share payable on August 19, 2022 to common shareholders of record on August 8, 2022.
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.
CONTACT
Thomas J. Sanelli
(212) 894-7000
