Cognitus and Revelation Software Concepts Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify S/4HANA Projects

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitus, an SAP Gold Partner that sells and implements SAP solutions, announced a new partnership with Revelation Software Concepts (RSC), a leader in SAP change management and intelligence software, to help organizations stay ahead in a nearly digital world.
The collaboration has already solved digital challenges for several clients, including Danbury Mission Technologies, which deployed Rev-Trac Platinum, RSC's automated SAP change management platform, to assist with its successful migration to S/4HANA.
The RSC and Cognitus partnership creates solutions to meet the rising demand for organizations to transform digitally to deliver a first-class customer experience while accelerating innovation. It empowers organizations to create better business outcomes sooner with a fast, risk-reduced migration to S/4HANA, the building block for a digital transformation strategy.
Under the partnership, Cognitus can offer Rev-Trac Platinum to its customers as an add-on to its advanced Gallop product suite and SAP consulting expertise to better provide clients with a predictable transition to S/4HANA and the digital capability required to keep pace with innovation.
Daniel Clark, Global Partner Manager for Rev-Trac, says Cognitus is the perfect partner to work with on digital transformation projects. "Our automated SAP change management and intelligence tools complement Cognitus' S/4HANA packaged solutions, facilitating a successful digital transformation today and helping to prevent issues in the future."
"With a reputation and presence built on the success of its S/4HANA product suite in the U.S. and EMEA, we look forward to our partnership with Cognitus enabling organizations to achieve digital transformation objectives faster and with less effort and risk," he said.
René van de Zanden, VP Sales EMEA at Cognitus, said, "We are delighted to partner with RSC in improving our clients' digital transformation projects."
"Rev-Trac Platinum bolsters our current toolset, enabling us to offer more value-added services," Mr. Steve Brown, Lead SAP Basis Consultant at Cognitus, said. "Its capacity to automate and enforce SAP change management and orchestrate an end-to-end DevOps platform will allow us to simplify and accelerate S/4HANA migrations, which translates to extra value and better business outcomes for our clients."
"RSC's more than 20 years of experience in empowering organizations to deliver rapid low-risk SAP change makes them an ideal partner in helping our clients to transition safely to S/4HANA and avoid unnecessary costs, project delays." - Steve Brown.
About RSC
RSC develops solutions that enable organizations to increase business agility and accelerate transformation in a fast-paced digital economy. For more information, visit www.rev-trac.com or contact fiona.quill@revelationsoftwareconcepts.com
About Cognitus
Cognitus is an SAP Gold Partner that specializes in SAP solutions. It is a world leader in the S/4HANA Movement with its Gallop portfolio focusing on S/4HANA assessments, factory delivered migrations, and guided outcomes for specific business process improvements.
Visit Cognitus at www.cognitus.com or contact sales@cognitusconsulting.com
