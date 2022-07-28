Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2022

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame is proud to announce the Class of 2022, honoring those individuals who have impacted the way sports television is produced.
"Once again, the quality of inductees, their collective accomplishments, and the ways they have improved sports television viewing is amazing," says Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Chairman Ken Aagaard.
Each year, the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame's inductees are selected by an elite committee of executives from all the leading sports broadcasters and their production partners.
This year's class includes:
Terry Adams: Adams' engineering leadership at NBC Olympics has put him at the center of technical advances for big-time sports events.
Terry Bradshaw: Bradshaw's work on Fox NFL Sunday has earned him Emmy Awards and a place in the heart of NFL fans everywhere.
Joe Buck: Buck's career has been highlighted by calling six Super Bowls, 24 World Series, 22 MLB All-Star games, and five golf U.S. Opens.
Drew Esocoff: Esocoff directs NBC's Sunday Night Football, the highest rated show on TV.
Roger Goodell: Commissioner Goodell has helped the NFL become the most important sports media entity in the nation, and arguably the world.
Ross Greenburg: Greenburg redefined and reinvigorated the genre of sports documentaries during a 33-year career at HBO. He served as president of HBO Sports from 2000-11.
Manolo Romero: As Olympic Broadcasting Services chief, Romero helped define the concept of Host Broadcasting for 10 Olympic Games.
Deena Sheldon: Sheldon has been a camera operator at 11 Super Bowls, 17 Daytona 500s, 17 Indy 500s, and much more.
Darrell Wenhardt: Wenhardt has designed the installation of facilities for the Olympics, World Cup, NFL Network, MLB Network, and more.
The Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, December 13, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. All proceeds go to the non-profit SVG Sports Broadcasting Fund, which supports members of the sports TV production industry in times of need.
