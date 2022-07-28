Rising Popularity of Safe & Easy One-Step Payment Options to Provide Online Payment Gateway US$ 191.1 Bn Market Opportunity by 2028

NEWARK, Del, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online payment gateway market is anticipated to reach a value of over US$106.1 Bn by the end of 2022, exhibiting a prolific CAGR of 10.4% for the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is expected to reach US$ 191.1 Bn by 2028. Growing demand for convenient and safe transactions coupled with easy one-step payment options are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



In the age of information, online payment gateways are the way to go. The pandemic, too, highlighted the importance of the digitalization of financial transactions. With restricted mobility, the benefit of making online payments took center stage. Convenient, hassle-free digital online payments were safe, easy, and saved time.

Banks and different companies offer e-receipts and notifications. Also, the reliability of online payments has increased due to companies offering OTPs and constantly sending transaction details. Thus, heightened benefits arising from making digital payments have contributed to the market growth of online payment gateways. Mass acceptance of economic communication technology along with superfast internet connections have also contributed to the rising usage of online payment gateways.

Further, both apps and QR codes are utilized to make payments. This has escalated the convenience of online payments. Moreover, online payment apps like Gpay, PayPal Holdings, and Amazon offer various rewards and vouchers which appeal to the masses at large. Additionally, the future of online payment gateways is expected to become more secure with the incorporation of features like face and fingerprint scanners. All these factors are expected to propel market growth.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4331

"Rising adoption of QR codes coupled with various benefits of using online payment gateways will likely augment sales in the global market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The popularity of QR codes and ease-of-operation to propel market growth

South Asia & Pacific to offer lucrative market opportunities over the forecast period.

The online payment gateway market in North America will experience impressive growth due to instant-payment trends over the forecast period.

Secure transactions will push the demand for hosted payment gateways

Hosted payment gateways to account for 44.6% of the market share.





Competitive Landscape

PayPal Holdings, Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Stripe, CCBill, AsiaPay Limited (PayDollar), Avangate Inc., Dwolla, Inc., Alipay.Com Co. Ltd, Instamojo Technologies Pvt Ltd, and others are some of the major organizations in the online payment gateway market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the online payment gateway market focus on introducing enhanced and user-friendly transaction interfaces into the market. These organizations also employ strategic marketing tactics like discounts and cashback rewards to expand their customer base.

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4331

Regional Analysis

According to the latest reports by FMI, South Asia & Pacific region is expected to exhibit impressive growth over the assessment period. The large-scale acceptance of cheap communication technologies coupled with faster Internet connections has delivered a greater degree of convenience to consumers. This has contributed to the rising adoption of digital payments across South Asia & Pacific.

Banks and regulatory bodies have been influencing the migration of payments to the digital sphere. This leads to reduced transaction costs for banks and consequently lowers the operating costs. Governments, too, understand the benefits of promoting the usage of digital payments. Due to the growing acceptance of mobile phones and cards as the preferred modes of payment, the online payment gateway market is expected to register significant growth in the region throughout the forecast period.

Apart from Asia, North America is also expected to present impressive market growth. The availability of instant payments in North America is triggering new customer needs and requirements, while sparkling newer business propositions for service providers.

Banks are striving to remain competitive, especially due to the emergence of FinTech and the regulatory push for modernization of the system. There is growing consumer demand for instant payment-based overlay services due to the convenience and ease of usage. Increasing adoption of instant payment systems coupled with FinTech growth and initiatives are expected to drive change and help the early adopter banks to gain a competitive advantage. All these are expected to promote market growth in this region.

The online payment gateway market in North America may face challenges from the growing use of open source payment gateways. There are some open source gateways present in the market affecting the current market status for online payment gateways. In the face of competition and customer-based expansion, some businesses provide these gateways and then charge the customer after a certain period of usage, this is expected to impede the market in that specific period.

Key Segments Covered in Online Payment Gateway Industry Survey

Online Payment Gateway by Application:

Online Payment Gateway for Large Enterprises

Online Payment Gateway for Small and Medium Enterprises

Online Payment Gateway by Mode of Interaction:

Hosted Payment Gateway

Pro / Self-hosted Payment Gateway

API / Non-hosted Payment Gateway

Local Bank Integration

Direct Payment Gateway

Platform-based Payment Gateway

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Primary Response Analysis

3. Market Background

3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.2. Macro-Economic Factors

3.3. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4331

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Instant Payments Market Size: The Instant payments market is expected to strengthen its hold in the global market at a strong CAGR of 18.1% between 2022 and 2032.

ePayment System Market Share: The global ePayment system market revenue totaled ~US$ 77.8 Bn in 2020

Portable Monitor Market Forecast: The portable monitor market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 24.13% during the forecast period.

Sound Reinforcement Market Trends: The sound reinforcement market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 7.3 Billion in the year 2022to reach a valuation of US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032.

Data Conversion Services Market Volume: The data conversion services market is likely to register a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period.

Legal Services Market Analysis: The global legal services industry is predicted to increase at a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Process Spectroscopy Market Demand: The global process spectroscopy market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR 7.1% value, during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Virtual Workspace Solutions Market Outlook: The global virtual workspace solutions market is projected to secure a fast-paced CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Navigation satellite system Market Growth: The global navigation satellite system market size is expected to reach US$ 3,80,322.0 Million by 2032. The navigation satellite system market is growing rapidly.

Multichannel Networks Market Sales: The multichannel networks market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 4,363.5 Mn in 2022, and is anticipated to cross US$ 14,547.7 Mn by 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/online-payment-gateway-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs