Vincent Camarda and AGM Investor Alert: Attorneys Investigating Potential Loss Recovery Options on Behalf of Investors in Par Funding

The SEC announced charges against the Massapequa, New York investment advisers Vincent Camarda and James McArthur, and their investment advisory firm AGM for allegedly offering and selling securities in connection with the Par Funding scheme, according to court records under review by attorney Alan Rosca. The SEC alleged that between 2017 and July 2020, Camarda, McArthur, and AGM raised over $75 million from more than 200 investors, and in exchange were paid over $7 million in commissions. Additionally, Camarda and AGM allegedly failed to disclose to early investors a conflict of interest caused by AGM borrowing approximately $750,00 from Par Funding, the SEC alleged.

The Par Funding Scheme

In July 2020, Par Funding, along with several related entities and control persons were charged with civil fraud and placed under receivership by the SEC for allegedly orchestrating an unregistered securities offering that raised close to half a billion dollars from 1,200 investors nationwide.

What AGM / Vincent Camarda Customers May Do

