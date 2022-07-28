Vincent Camarda and AGM Investor Alert: Attorneys Investigating Potential Loss Recovery Options on Behalf of Investors in Par Funding

PHILADELPHIA and CLEVELAND, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The investment fraud lawyers at Rosca Scarlato LLC are investigating potential claims for compensation on behalf of investors who invested in the Par Funding alleged fraudulent scheme at the recommendation of Vincent Camarda, James McArthur, and/or A.G. Morgan Financial Advisors ("AGM"), following civil charges of securities violations recently filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
The SEC announced charges against the Massapequa, New York investment advisers Vincent Camarda and James McArthur, and their investment advisory firm AGM for allegedly offering and selling securities in connection with the Par Funding scheme, according to court records under review by attorney Alan Rosca. The SEC alleged that between 2017 and July 2020, Camarda, McArthur, and AGM raised over $75 million from more than 200 investors, and in exchange were paid over $7 million in commissions. Additionally, Camarda and AGM allegedly failed to disclose to early investors a conflict of interest caused by AGM borrowing approximately $750,00 from Par Funding, the SEC alleged.
The Par Funding Scheme
In July 2020, Par Funding, along with several related entities and control persons were charged with civil fraud and placed under receivership by the SEC for allegedly orchestrating an unregistered securities offering that raised close to half a billion dollars from 1,200 investors nationwide.
What AGM / Vincent Camarda Customers May Do
Investment fraud attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato have been investigating the Par Funding matter on behalf of victimized investors and have assembled a considerable volume of evidence. They are evaluating certain potential recovery options for Camarda / AGM customers who invested in Par Funding and believe they suffered losses. Concerned investors may contact attorneys Alan Rosca or Paul Scarlato for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their options at 888-998-0530, arosca@rscounsel.law or by leaving a message at investorlawyers.org/vincent-camarda-investor-alert.
The Rosca Scarlato investor lawyers have decades of combined experience representing investors who lost money as a result of investment fraud and Ponzi schemes. They take most cases of this type on a contingency fee basis and advance the case costs. There are no fees or costs if no recovery.
Visit investorlawyers.org for more information and important disclosures. This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.