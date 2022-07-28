Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

FENTON, Mich., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. FETM has announced a regular dividend of $0.09 per share for shareholders of record as of August 8, 2022, and payable August 15, 2022.
About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank
Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.
The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 19 full-service branches in Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties. The State Bank's commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.
Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
|Contacts:
|Ronald L. Justice
|Aaron D. Wirsing
|President & CEO
|Chief Financial Officer
|Fentura Financial, Inc.
|Fentura Financial, Inc.
|810.714.3902
|810.714.3925
|ron.justice@thestatebank.com
|aaron.wirsing@thestatebank.com
