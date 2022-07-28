Associa Names Dan Curtin Director of Client Treasury

RICHARDSON, TX, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry's largest company, is pleased to announce that Dan Curtin has joined the Customer Service Support Center team as Director of Client Treasury. Curtin previously worked with Associa's home office, serving in a number of capacities, including internal auditing, project management, corporate development, and financial planning and analysis. In his new role, Curtin will maximize this experience to continue supporting the banking and financing needs of Associa's clients.
Curtin joined Associa in 2014 as a senior internal auditor. Since then, he has held the Director of Corporate Development and Director of Financial Planning and Reporting positions. He previously worked with General Electric and General Electric Energy, among others, in financial and compliance roles. Curtin also owned and operated his own company in the manufacturing space.
"Dan Curtin's superior interpersonal skills, financial acumen, and strategic mindset – coupled with his extensive knowledge of Associa – make him an excellent addition to our financial services team," said Joe Garza, Associa's Customer Service Support Center senior vice president of client services. "We look forward to working with Dan as Associa continues to provide our clients with the 5-Star service they expect and deserve."
About Associa
With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
