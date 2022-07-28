At 3.01% CAGR, Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market Size Worth US$ 479.09 Mn by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Aircraft Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Gliders, Helicopters, Ultra-Light Aircraft, Passenger Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles & Drones, Blimps (Airship)), By Application (Military & Defense, Civil, Commercial (Freight), Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aircraft Manufacturing Market size & share was approximately USD 395.50 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.01% and is anticipated to reach over USD 479.09 million by 2028."

The report analyses the Aircraft Manufacturing market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Aircraft Manufacturing market.

What is Aircraft Manufacturing? How big is the Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?

Increased usage of aircraft for military and civil aviation, economic expansion in developed and developing countries and rising per capita income may drive the aircraft market, which would, in turn, fuel the aircraft manufacturing industry over the projection period. The number of passengers traveling by civil aircraft is increasing as a result of rising disposable income, which has a favorable impact on the aircraft manufacturing business. Increased investment in defense aircraft is likely to boost market expansion as the travel and tourist industry grows.

Market Growth Factors

The current economic crisis and rising unemployment rates may have a detrimental impact on market growth. Initially, aircraft production necessitates a large investment, which may stifle market expansion. On the other hand, technological advancements in aircraft production increased R&D efforts, and the expanding usage of cargo aircraft by the E-commerce industry is expected to drive significant market expansion in the future years.

Rising aircraft usage for military and civil aviation, economic expansion in developed and developing countries, and increases in disposable income may all drive the aircraft market, boosting the aircraft manufacturing industry's growth. Furthermore, market growth may be fuelled by novel technology breakthroughs aimed at improving aircraft production. Economic uncertainty and political instability, on the other hand, may stifle market expansion. On the other hand, the e-commerce industry's increased usage of aircraft for business and delivery may open up lucrative market potential. However, rapid economic expansion and greater air travel in emerging nations, as well as the necessity to replace older aircraft with new, more fuel-efficient aircraft in developed markets, have boosted demand for industry products significantly.

Aircraft Manufacturing Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The spread of COVID-19 reflects a slowing in the growth of the aircraft manufacturing market as a result of significant disruptions in the supply chain and a slowdown in manufacturing activities. Trade barriers and international border closures have hampered the entire manufacturing process. These supply chain disruptions, lockdown measures, and limited consumer and corporate spending are expected to stymie demand for airplane manufacturing. Furthermore, the decrease in flight activity is expected to stifle the industry's growth. However, as governments around the world lift lockdown restrictions, the demand for an aircraft manufacturing market is expected to rebound.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Aircraft Manufacturing market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.01% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Aircraft Manufacturing market size was worth around US$ 395.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 479.09 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on Product type, the passenger aircraft category is expected to account for the largest market share in the global aircraft manufacturing market, owing to an increase in the number of passengers combined with growth in the travel and tourism industry.

Based on Application, the commercial segment is expected to have the highest revenue share in 2021 and to lead the industry in the coming years.

In 2021, North America will account for the largest market revenue share in the global market.

Aircraft Manufacturing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Aircraft Manufacturing market is segregated based on Product Type and Application.

Due to the growing number of passengers and the growth of the travel and tourism industry, the passenger aircraft category is predicted to contribute the highest market share in the global aircraft manufacturing market. Due to the employment of these aircraft for various purposes in the defense sector, unmanned aerial vehicles & drones are likely to grow in popularity in the future years. In 2021, the civil category topped the market, and it is expected to continue to rise in the coming years, owing to rising consumer spending on air travel and an increase in the number of business passengers.

In 2021, the commercial segment is predicted to have the biggest revenue share and lead the market for the next few years. Increased passenger and freight traffic on a global basis can be ascribed to this huge segment share. Furthermore, the segment's growth is predicted to be fuelled by expanding demand for cargo services, as well as increased worldwide trade. Furthermore, the rise of LCCs (low-cost carriers) is likely to offer the market considerable growth potential. Following in the footsteps of low-cost carriers, other airlines are implementing comparable business models to secure their long-term survival in the face of rising competition in the aircraft building industry. The military and defense sectors will grow at the fastest rate in the business.

Regional Analysis

In the global market, North America will account for the greatest revenue share. The increased demand for new generation airplanes is responsible for this large market share. Furthermore, the presence of a large industrial player in the region is projected to open up new market prospects. Major aircraft and component makers, such as Boeing, are anticipated to participate, bringing in funds. The upgrading of aeroplane fleets, as well as the region's airlines' ambitions for destination expansion, is likely to propel the aeroplane manufacturing market forward. Furthermore, market growth is likely to be fuelled by increased passenger travel to and from the United States. As a result, these elements are encouraging the growth of the industry across North America.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 395.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 479.09 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.01% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Airbus Group SE, The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd., Embraer S.A., Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation, GE Aviation, United Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.a, and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global aircraft manufacturing market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the major players in the global Aircraft Manufacturing market include;

Airbus Group SE

The Boeing Company

Bombardier Inc.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.

Embraer S.A.

Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation

GE Aviation

United Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.a

The global aircraft manufacturing market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Gliders

Helicopters

Ultra-Light Aircraft

Passenger Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle & Drones

Blimps (Airship)

By Application

Military & Defence

Civil

Commercial (Freight)

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

