Recent Study Confirms Medical Findings on Effectiveness of Sustained Acoustic Medicine in Soft Tissue Healing and Recovery

TRUMBULL, Conn., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published review of medical research, sustained acoustic medicine (SAM) delivered by the sam® device from Zetroz Systems is effective in soft-tissue injury healing, restoring function in patients, and helping them return to work or other normal daily activities.
The study, published in the journal BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation, is a systematic review and meta-analysis to analyze the effects of SAM treatment on musculoskeletal injuries including diathermy (tissue heating), functional outcomes (strength and range of motion), quality of life, pain reduction, and safety profile of the intervention.
The authors reviewed 13 previously published studies involving 372 patients. "Sustained Acoustic Medicine treatment provides tissue heating and tissue recovery, improved patient function and reduction of pain," the authors found. "When patients failed to respond to physical therapy, Sustained Acoustic Medicine proved to be a useful adjunct to facilitate healing and return to work. As a non-invasive and non-narcotic treatment option with an excellent safety profile, Sustained Acoustic Medicine may be considered a good therapeutic option for practitioners."
The study also concluded that sam® performs the following functions:
- Accelerates a return to function and performance: When patients failed to respond to traditional therapies (RICE), 87% experienced an improvement in function and quality of life, and 55% were able to return to activity immediately post-treatment.
- Provides a safe and strong diathermic effect. The patients' targeted tissue experienced a significant change in therapeutic heat, an increase of 4 °C to 12 °C, while maintaining a safe temperature on the skin.
- Decreases lactic acid and improved muscle and joint performance: Patients saw a 20% reduction in blood lactate, an improvement in joint function of 27 to 87 percent, and increased power, work and torque.
- Heals while reducing pain: Long duration, low intensity ultrasound like sam® treatment increases vasodilation (blood flow and oxygenation), which extends the collagen fiber matrix, accelerating healing and increasing integrity of injured soft tissue, significantly reducing patient pain.
- Easy to integrate into the patient's at-home self-care regimen: 95% of patients were able to apply and execute sam® treatment, and 93% of patients thought sam® was very easy to use.
"This new study supports what we've known from years of research and development and patient experience," said George K. Lewis, Ph.D., and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "We hope to see sustained acoustic medicine widely adopted by physicians and health care providers to help even more people with soft tissue healing, reduce pain, and get them back to normal daily activities even faster."
The researchers' summary concurs, suggesting that medical practitioners consider more widespread adoption of SAM. "The data presented in these clinical studies show positive and significant benefit for patients," they wrote. "Furthermore, recent health economic and SAM practitioner survey analysis support medical guideline adoption for SAM as a novel mechanobiological treatment for patient care. SAM treatment, which is widely used in sports medicine, may be considered more broadly as a noninvasive, safe, and effective treatment option for patients with musculoskeletal pain and soft-tissue injuries."
To learn more about ZetrOZ Systems and its innovative health solutions, visit www.zetroz.com.
About ZetrOZ Systems
ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produces UltrOZ®, sam®Sport, and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.
Media Contact
Buse Kayar
buse@newswire.com
Related Images
Image 1: sam® 2.0 is available for home use to treat common soft tissue injuries
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.