Canvys Launches New Medical 32-inch 4K Monitor with up to 12G-SDI

LAFOX, Ill., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvys - Visual Technology Solutions launched a medically approved 32-inch 4K Ultra HD monitor with a very bright LCD panel (850 nits) packed with high-performance controllers. These displays are housed in lightweight plastic, weighing less than 30 pounds, and have a flat front glass screen that can be easily cleaned/disinfected, making them ideal for the healthcare industry. The display also has a variety of connections and interfaces.



Technical Features

4K Ultra HD panel (resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels)

10-bit color depth (12-bit Color Processor)

100 percent Adobe® RGB color space

ALS sensor for backlight stabilization and lifespan monitoring

BT709, BT1886, and BT2020 standards supported

White enclosure (RAL9003)

3D display through optional integrated polarizer film (passive glasses required)

3D Look Up Table (14-bit LUT) with support for HDR10

DICOM ® & DIN6868-157 compliant

& DIN6868-157 compliant Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes

Connectivity Options

1× DVI input plus DVI-Loop Through output

2× Display Port (supports Display Port 1.2) plus Display Port output as Loop Through for HDMI & Display Port or Daisy-Chaining Display Port

optional with 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI, in- and outputs (Loop Through / 12G-SDI Single-Link or 3G-Quad-Link)

5 VDC-output supporting Fiber Optic solutions or signal extender

AC or DC Input

DC version is a 24-V-Long-Distance solution: Power supply cable up to 20 Meters

RS-232 serial port for controlling the PCAP Touch for Remote Control and GPIO signals

LAN, USB, and DDCCI for communication or calibration

This new Canvys 32-inch monitor, complete with medical approvals, is available with an optional PCAP touchscreen (10-point). It is coated with an anti-glare (AG) coating, which significantly reduces the visibility of fingerprints while still allowing fingers to glide across the screen. This enhanced functionality even works with multi-layer latex gloves. The PCAP touch screen option can be implemented via USB or serial (RS-232).

For more information on the new Canvys 32-inch 4K monitor that is highly suited for medical and surgical robotic applications, please visit: https://www.canvys.com/news-press/blog/2207us-32inch-monitor-12g-sdi/

About Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions

Canvys, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL, is a global value-added integrator and manufacturer that specializes in creating comprehensive visual technology solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our collaborative approach allows us to evaluate each customer's unique needs and craft the right solution using custom engineering, value-added outsourcing, or modified off-the-shelf components. We also provide complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.canvys.com

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.