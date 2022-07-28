Canvys Launches New Medical 32-inch 4K Monitor with up to 12G-SDI

LAFOX, Ill., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvys - Visual Technology Solutions launched a medically approved 32-inch 4K Ultra HD monitor with a very bright LCD panel (850 nits) packed with high-performance controllers. These displays are housed in lightweight plastic, weighing less than 30 pounds, and have a flat front glass screen that can be easily cleaned/disinfected, making them ideal for the healthcare industry. The display also has a variety of connections and interfaces.
Technical Features
- 4K Ultra HD panel (resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels)
- 10-bit color depth (12-bit Color Processor)
- 100 percent Adobe® RGB color space
- ALS sensor for backlight stabilization and lifespan monitoring
- BT709, BT1886, and BT2020 standards supported
- White enclosure (RAL9003)
- 3D display through optional integrated polarizer film (passive glasses required)
- 3D Look Up Table (14-bit LUT) with support for HDR10
- DICOM® & DIN6868-157 compliant
- Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes
Connectivity Options
- 1× DVI input plus DVI-Loop Through output
- 2× Display Port (supports Display Port 1.2) plus Display Port output as Loop Through for HDMI & Display Port or Daisy-Chaining Display Port
- optional with 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI, in- and outputs (Loop Through / 12G-SDI Single-Link or 3G-Quad-Link)
- 5 VDC-output supporting Fiber Optic solutions or signal extender
- AC or DC Input
- DC version is a 24-V-Long-Distance solution: Power supply cable up to 20 Meters
- RS-232 serial port
- for controlling the PCAP Touch
- for Remote Control and GPIO signals
- LAN, USB, and DDCCI for communication or calibration
This new Canvys 32-inch monitor, complete with medical approvals, is available with an optional PCAP touchscreen (10-point). It is coated with an anti-glare (AG) coating, which significantly reduces the visibility of fingerprints while still allowing fingers to glide across the screen. This enhanced functionality even works with multi-layer latex gloves. The PCAP touch screen option can be implemented via USB or serial (RS-232).
For more information on the new Canvys 32-inch 4K monitor that is highly suited for medical and surgical robotic applications, please visit: https://www.canvys.com/news-press/blog/2207us-32inch-monitor-12g-sdi/
About Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions
Canvys, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL, is a global value-added integrator and manufacturer that specializes in creating comprehensive visual technology solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our collaborative approach allows us to evaluate each customer's unique needs and craft the right solution using custom engineering, value-added outsourcing, or modified off-the-shelf components. We also provide complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.canvys.com
About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.
|For details, contact:
|40W267 Keslinger Road
|Karina Macholz
|PO BOX 393
|Marketing Communications Manager
|LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
|Phone: 630.208.2618
|www.canvys.com
|Email: karina.macholz@canvys.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.