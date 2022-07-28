Dexpro Dynamics Expands Microsoft Dynamics GP Practice With Acquisition of Q Factor Consulting

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dexpro Dynamics is expanding its national Microsoft Dynamics GP practice with an the acquisition of Texas-based Q Factor Consulting. Dexpro Dynamics is a Silver Microsoft partner offering Microsoft Dynamics GP, Dynamics 365 Business Central, and CRM products with clients across North America. Q Factor has been serving Microsoft Dynamics GP clients in Texas, California, Ohio, and Oklahoma for 15 years.

"We are excited to welcome these companies to Dexpro Dynamics and we are looking forward to support their Dynamics GP systems and help them reach their goals with access to a new set of insights and experience. In many cases, this will include moving Microsoft Dynamics GP to the cloud," said Marlena Stark, President, Dexpro Dynamics.

Dexpro Dynamics is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics solutions, both on-premises and in the cloud. The firm specializes in implementing new solutions as well as simplifying and managing current, complex systems, including system integrations, migrations, and cloud solutions.

"My experience with Marlena Stark and her team has convinced me that Dexpro Dynamics is dedicated to the same level of service and professionalism that I have aspired to with Q Factor Consulting. I believe that Q Factor customers will benefit greatly from the broader scope of add-ons and synergies that the large pool of talented consultants at Dexpro Dynamics can offer as businesses increasingly move to the cloud," said Constance Quigley, owner/founder, Q Factor Consulting.

These additional Microsoft Dynamics GP users will now be able to enjoy the depth and breadth of further Microsoft Dynamics services offered by the talented team of consultants at Dexpro Dynamics.

About Dexpro Dynamics

Dexpro Dynamics is a Microsoft Silver ERP Partner focused on consulting, development, implementation, upgrades, support and training for Microsoft Dynamics GP as well as Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Azure and Power Platform. The company serves clients nationwide with offices in Chicago, Illinois, San Francisco, California, and Sheridan, Wyoming. https://www.dexprodynamics.com

About Q Factor Consulting

Q Factor Consulting is a Microsoft Partner with a mission: to provide cost-effective software implementation and technical support services to Microsoft Dynamics GP users.

For more information about this announcement, please contact Marlena at (855) 703-4300 or info@dexprodynamics.com.

