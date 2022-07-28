Registration Now Open for Questex's International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida

Event Takes Place October 9-10 in West Palm Beach, Florida

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, today announces registration for the event is open. IECSC Florida will be held at the Palm Beach Convention Center, October 9-10, 2022. Register here.



Elizabeth Fantetti, Event and Partnership Director, IECSC Florida said, "Spa professionals rely on the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference for insightful guidance on how to grow their businesses and keep them at the forefront of this competitive industry. Never has there been a more critical opportunity for spa and wellness professionals to come together, share challenges and concerns, and, most importantly, find footing in the new normal in this industry."

IECSC Florida offers a strong education program, curated to include relevant, valuable content such as medical spa, makeup and beauty enhancements, business management, esthetics, health & wellness, client & retail growth, social media & marketing, as well as the full day Advanced Business Seminar. IECSC Florida offers over 40% more classes than in previous years. Plus, more than 35 product-focused free classes are included with an Exhibit Hall pass. New this year is the Successful Service Professional track, which is geared to estheticians and massage therapists, as well as any service provider looking to expand their skills. It includes cannabis massage techniques, a business-focused session that will offer National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork (NCBTMB) credits and more.

IECSC Florida will present a Nail Central Pavilion on the Exhibit Hall floor, filled with brands from nail care and enhancement to nail tools. In addition, two nail classes will be part of the conference – Integrating Nails into Your Spa Environment and Waterless Spa Pedicures - each presented by Jamie Schrabeck, PhD.

View the complete schedule here.

In addition, IECSC Florida will host over 200 industry suppliers of the top brands in the skincare and wellness industry. Leading brands include Silhouet-Tone, LTD, Geneo by Lumenis, Hydrafacial, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Repêchage, and Farm House Fresh. Click here for the full exhibitor list.

IECSC Florida takes place October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. IECSC Florida is celebrating its 24th year in Florida. Register here. Register for early bird savings before September 19 to receive $20 off two-day Exhibit Hall Pass, $10 off a one-day pass or up to $100 off conference price.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Walter Kupiec at wkupiec@questex.com.

Stay connected with IECSC Florida on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

