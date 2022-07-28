INGENIUM Launches Its New Industrial Services Division

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, INGENIUM announces it has expanded its service offerings and launched its new Industrial Services Division.
INGENIUM provides a broad range of waste management services specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal, and radioactive waste. The company helps its customers manage their waste programs, maintain budgets, and meet regulatory demands while protecting employees, the community, and the environment. INGENIUM also assists in the process of reducing and recycling wastes to achieve sustainability goals while maintaining safety and service. With the addition of the Industrial Services Division, INGENIUM provides a necessary service for its clients and adds to its already extensive menu of service offerings.
"Adding Industrial Services makes INGENIUM a complete resource for all hazardous and non-hazardous environmental needs."
- Heather Johnson, CEO
"Our familiarity in working in hazardous and non-hazardous environmental spaces provides our customers complete environmental and industrial services. Ingenium manages any type of industrial/environmental project and can be your turn-key solution."
- Scott Manuel, Industrial Services Division Manager
By upgrading its Southern California fleet, INGENIUM Industrial Services includes but is not limited to:
- Roll-Off Trucks (Single Bin and Double Bin Units)
- Roll-Off Bin Rentals (20-Yard, 40-Yard, Closed Top, Open Top, FRAC Tanks, Dewatering Bins).
- Bulk Waste Management, Transportation & Disposal (including Vacuum Tankers and Vactor Trucks)
- Remediation Projects/Excavation/Contaminated Soils Clean-up/Debris Removal/Lead and Asbestos Remediation/Copper Remediation for Gun Ranges
- Industrial Cleaning/Pressure Washing/SCBA and Confined Space
- Onsite Technical Services, Project Management
For more information, contact INGENIUM at: www.pureingenium.com.
About INGENIUM
Founded in 2006 and based in Escondido, California, INGENIUM is the leading provider of sustainable waste management solutions and is known for its innovation, accountability, and uncompromising integrity. INGENIUM provides a broad range of waste management services specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal, and radioactive waste. INGENIUM is positioned along the entire West Coast and Texas, with multiple 10-day hazardous waste transfer facilities. INGENIUM operates on a national level with the support of a vast network of waste management partnerships. Our customer base spans across the nation and a variety of industries, including biopharmaceutical, aerospace, chemical, general manufacturing, healthcare, and education.
