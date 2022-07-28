CGG Announces its Q2 2022 Results

Strong financial performance

Segment revenue at $240m, up 66% proforma y.o.y.

EBITDAs at $126m and positive net income at $16m

Entering a favorable upcycle

PARIS, France – July 28, 2022 – CGG CGPVF, a global technology and high-performance computing (HPC) leader announced today its second quarter 2022 non-audited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

"CGG delivered strong performance this quarter mainly driven by higher Earth Data after-sales and sustained Geoscience activity. Market trends, driven by continued underinvestment in exploration and production and intensified by elevated energy security concerns, continue to support our view of a multi-year upcycle with increased spending from all clients, as they progressively refocus on exploration to meet future energy demand. The development of our Beyond the Core businesses continues to make good progress with encouraging commercial wins, successful pilots, and recent acquisition of Geocomp and successful bidding to acquire ION Geophysical Corporation's software business that are reinforcing and expanding the portfolio of our Sensing and Monitoring business. In an inflationary market environment, the business case for our high–end technology, which enables higher efficiency for our clients, becomes even stronger, and I am enthusiastic about the opportunities in front of us."

Q2 2022: A strong quarter for Data, Digital and Energy Transition



IFRS figures : revenue at $228m, EBITDAs at $114m, OPINC at $59m

: revenue at $228m, EBITDAs at $114m, OPINC at $59m Segment revenue at $240m, up 66% proforma* year-on-year and up 57% sequentially Geoscience at $70m, up 16% proforma* year-on-year. Sustained activity worldwide with increased level of commercial bids







Earth Data at $124m, up 3.4 times year-on-year. High level of after-sales at $88m driven by transfer fees and sales in Latin America







Sensing and Monitoring at $46m, down (4)% year-on-year due to shift of deliveries to Q3 2022. Significantly higher activity is anticipated in H2 2022 and in 2023 driven by substantial commercial opportunities for land & marine equipment sales



Segment EBITDAs at $ 12 6 m , a high 52% margin due to favorable revenue mix, and adjusted ** segment EBITDAs at $122m

at a high 52% margin due to favorable revenue mix, and adjusted segment EBITDAs at $122m Segment o perating i ncome at $ 6 6 m , a 27% margin, and adjusted ** segment operating income at $62m

at a 27% margin, and adjusted segment operating income at $62m Group n et income at $ 16 m

at Net cash-flow at $(56)m including $(42) million change in working capital



H1 2022: Significant profitability improvement and positive net cash flow



IFRS figures : revenue at $404m, EBITDAs at $175m, OPINC at $70m

: revenue at $404m, EBITDAs at $175m, OPINC at $70m Segment revenue at $ 393 m , up 14% proforma* year-on-year

at , up 14% proforma* year-on-year Segment EBITDAs at $ 16 4 m , a 42% margin, and adjusted ** segment EBITDAs at $161m

at a 42% margin, and adjusted segment EBITDAs at $161m Segment o perating i ncome at $ 6 1 m , a 15% margin, and adjusted ** segment operating income at $58m

at a 15% margin, and adjusted segment operating income at $58m Group n et loss at $ ( 2 ) m compared to a net loss of $(136)m in H1 2021

at ( compared to a net loss of $(136)m in H1 2021 Net cash flow at $13m including $48 million change in working capital



Balance Sheet at the end of June



Liquidity of $ 4 17 m , including cash liquidity of $317m and $100m of undrawn RCF

of including cash liquidity of $317m and $100m of undrawn RCF Net debt before IFRS 16 at $ 812 m as of June 30, 2022

at as of June 30, 2022 Segment leverage ratio of Net debt to Adjusted** Segment EBITDAs was 2.1x at the end of June 2022, down from 2.7x at the end of March 2022



Post Closing event



Sercel, Sensing & Monitoring division of CGG, was selected as the successful bidder for the acquisition of ION Geophysical Corporation's ("ION") software business***







* Pro-forma indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for GeoSoftware and Physical Asset Storage and Services businesses sold in 2021.



** Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for non-recurring charges triggered by economic downturn.



*** Closing subject to approval by bankruptcy court and other customary conditions.





Key Figures - Second Quarter 2022

Key Figures IFRS - Quarter

In million $ 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 Variances % Operating revenues 172 228 33% Operating Income - 59 - Equity from Investment - - - Net cost of financial debt (33) (25) 26% Other financial income (loss) (4) (4) - Income taxes (7) (14) - Net Income / Loss from continuing operations (44) 16 - Net Income / Loss from discontinued operations (7) - - Group net income / (loss) (51) 16 - Operating Cash Flow 54 76 40% Net Cash Flow (56) (56) - Net debt 1,070 909 (15%) Net debt before lease liabilities 935 812 (13%) Capital employed 2,104 1,933 (8%)

Key Figures – First half 2022

Key Figures IFRS – First half

In million $ 2021

H1 2022

H1 Variances % Operating revenues 380 404 6% Operating Income (21) 70 - Equity from Investment - - - Net cost of financial debt (68) (50) 26% Other financial income (loss) (42) 3 - Income taxes (10) (23) - Net Income / Loss from continuing operations (141) (0) 100% Net Income / Loss from discontinued operations 5 (2) - Group net income / (loss) (136) (2) 98% Operating Cash Flow 159 206 29% Net Cash Flow (27) 13 - Net debt 1,070 909 (15%) Net debt before lease liabilities 935 812 (13%) Capital employed 2,104 1,933 (8%)

Key Segment Figures - Second Quarter 2022

Key Segment Figures - Quarter

In million $ 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 Variances % Segment revenue 157 240 52% Segment EBITDAs 42 126 - Group EBITDAs margin 27% 52% 26 bps Segment operating income (7) 66 - Opinc margin (4)% 27% 32 bps IFRS 15 adjustment 6 (7) - IFRS operating income 0 59 - Operating Cash Flow 54 76 40% Net Segment Cash Flow (56) (56) - Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 35 122 - EBITDAs margin 22% 51% 28 bps Adjusted segment operating income before NRC (15) 62 - Opinc margin (10)% 26% 36 bps

Key Segment Figures – First half 2022

Key Segment Figures – First half

In million $ 2021

H1 2022

H1 Variances % Segment revenue 370 393 6% Segment EBITDAs 72 164 - Group EBITDAs margin 19% 42% 22 bps Segment operating income (24) 61 - Opinc margin (7)% 15% 22 bps IFRS 15 adjustment 3 9 - IFRS operating income (21) 70 - Operating Cash Flow 159 206 29% Net Segment Cash Flow (27) 13 - Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 68 161 - EBITDAs margin 18% 41% 23 bps Adjusted segment operating income before NRC (34) 58 - Opinc margin (9)% 15% 24 bps

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - Second Quarter 2022



P&L items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Total Revenue 240 (12) 228 OPINC 66 (7) 59 Cash Flow Statement items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures EBITDAs 126 (12) 114 Change in Working Capital & Provisions (42) 12 (30) Cash Provided by Operations 76 - 76 Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Earth Data Data Library NBV

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Opening Balance Sheet , Apr 1st 22 307 100 407 Closing Balance Sheet , Jun 30th 22 334 109 443

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS – First half 2022

P&L items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Total Revenue 393 11 404 OPINC 61 9 70 Cash Flow Statement items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures EBITDAs 164 11 175 Change in Working Capital & Provisions 48 (11) 37 Cash Provided by Operations 206 - 206 Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Earth Data Data Library NBV

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Opening Balance Sheet , Jan 1st 22 283 109 392 Closing Balance Sheet , Jun 30th 22 334 109 443

Second Quarter 2022 Segment Financial Results

Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE)

Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE)

In million $ 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 Variances % Segment revenue 110 194 77% Geoscience (SIR) 73 70 (4%) Earth Data 37 124 - Prefunding 17 36 - After-Sales 20 88 - Proforma revenue from activities (GEO) 61 70 16% Segment EBITDAs 55 135 - EBITDAs Margin 50% 69% 19 bps Segment operating income 15 83 - OPINC Margin 13% 42% 29 bps Equity from investments - - - Capital employed (in billion $) 1.6 1.4 (10%) Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 49 136 - EBITDAs Margin 45% 70% 25 bps Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC 7 84 - OPINC Margin 6% 43% 37 bps Other Key Metrics Earth Data cash capex ($m) (43) (75) 72% Earth Data cash prefunding rate (%) 39% 48% 8 bps

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE) segment revenue was $194 million, up 100% proforma* year-on-year.

Geoscience (GEO) revenue was $70 million, up 16% proforma* year-on-year.





Sequentially, Geoscience revenue was softer this quarter due to the timing of projects' completion. Imaging activity was strong in North America driven by demand for technology for ILX, with Asia still lagging.

Geoscience commercial activity is solid with high level of bid submissions, up 28% year-on-year. Total Geoscience order intake value was up 61% year-on-year during the period of January to June 2022.

Beyond the Core: Interest for our Data Hub and HPC & Cloud offering is increasing as confirmed by the recent award of a signifcant Data Hub contract for a major energy company and the creation of a new HPC & Cloud Solutions business.

Earth Data (EDA) revenue was $124 million, up 3.4 times year-on-year.





Earth Data cash capex was $(75) million this quarter, up 72% year-on-year. In Q2, we had two vessels working on our Earth Data program in the Norwegian North Sea and one vessel – offshore Brazil. Prefunding revenue of our Earth Data projects was $36 million and prefunding rate was 48%.

Earth Data after-sales were $88 million this quarter, significantly up year-on-year sustained by sales in Latin America and transfer fees.

The segment library Net Book Value was $334 million ($443 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of June 2022, split 93% offshore and 7% onshore.

DDE segment EBITDAs was $135 million, a high 69% margin, and DDE adjusted** segment EBITDAs was $136 million.

DDE segment operating income was $83 million, a 42% margin, and DDE adjusted** segment operating income was $84 million.

DDE capital employed decreased to $1.4 billion at the end of June 2022.

Sensing & Monitoring

Sensing & Monitoring

In million $ 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 Variances % Segment revenue 48 46 (4%) Land 29 13 (56%) Marine 12 22 86% Downhole gauges 4 5 7% Non Oil & Gas 3 6 - Segment EBITDAs (9) (7) 17% EBITDAs margin (18)% (16)% 2 bps Segment operating income (16) (15) 10% OPINC Margin (34)% (32)% 2 bps Capital employed (in billion $) 0.5 0.6 5% Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC (8) (7) 11% EBITDAs margin (19)% (15)% 3 bps Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC (16) (14) 12% OPINC Margin (34)% (32)% 3 bps

Sensing & Monitoring (SMO) segment revenue was $46 million, down (4)% year-on-year.

Land equipment sales represented 28% of total sales, due to impact of Covid-19 related logistics disruptions and associated shift of deliveries to Q3 2022. Some WiNG systems were delivered to Europe and Asia.

Marine equipment sales represented 49% of total sales driven by significant deliveries of GPR300 OBN nodes. Sercel was awarded a major contract for the supply of a complete Sentinel® streamers set, the first order of streamers since 2014. Sercel was selected as the successful bidder for the acquisition of ION Geophysical Corporation's ("ION") software business (Closing subject to approval by bankruptcy court and other customary conditions).

Downhole equipment sales were $5 million.

Sales from Beyond the Core businesses were $6 million. Sercel finalized this quarter the acquisition of Geocomp, which is specialized in high-value services and products for geotechnical risk management and infrastructure monitoring.

SMO segment EBITDAs was $(7) million and SMO adjusted** segment EBITDAs was $(7) million.

SMO segment operating income was $(15) million and SMO adjusted** segment operating income was $(14) million.

SMO capital employed increased to $0.6 billion at the end of June 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements

In million $ 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 Variances % Exchange rate euro/dollar 1.20 1.08 (10%) Segment revenue 157 240 52% DDE 110 194 77% Sensing & Monitoring 48 46 (4%) Elim & Other - - - Segment Gross Margin 9 93 - Segment EBITDAs 42 126 - DDE Adjusted** 49 136 - Sensing & Monitoring Adjusted** (8) (7) 11% Corporate (3) (6) - Elim & Other (2) (1) 46% Non recurring charges 6 4 (39%) Segment operating income (7) 66 - DDE Adjusted** 7 84 - Sensing & Monitoring Adjusted** (16) (14) 12% Corporate (4) (7) (59%) Elim & Other (2) (1) 48% Non recurring charges 8 4 (54%) IFRS 15 adjustment 6 (7) - IFRS operating income (0) 59 - Equity from investments - - - Net cost of financial debt (33) (25) 26% Other financial income (loss) (4) (4) - Income taxes (7) (14) - NRC (Tax & OFI) - - - Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (44) 16 - Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (7) - - IFRS net income / (loss) (51) 16 - Shareholder's net income / (loss) (50) 16 - Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.07) 0.02 - Basic Earnings per share in € (0.06) 0.02 -

Segment revenue was $240 million, up 66% proforma* year-on-year. The respective contributions from the Group's businesses were 29% from Geoscience, 52% from Earth Data (81% for the DDE segment) and 19% from Sensing & Monitoring.

Segment EBITDAs was $126 million, up 198% year-on-year, a 52% margin due to the favorable business mix and adjusted** segment EBITDAs was $122 million.

Segment operating income was $66 million, a 27% margin, and adjusted** segment operating income was $62 million.

IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $(7) million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $59 million.

Cost of financial debt was $(25) million. The total amount of interest paid during the quarter was $(47) million.

Other financial items were at $(4) million.

Taxes were at $(14) million.

Net income from continuing operations was $16 million.

CGG returned to net profit this quarter with net income at $16 million.

After minority interests, Group net income attributable to CGG shareholders was $ 16 million/ €15 million.

Second Quarter 2022 Cash Flow

Cash Flow items

In million $ 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 Variances % Segment Operating Cash Flow 54 76 40% CAPEX (57) (85) 49% Industrial (6) (4) (22%) R&D (8) (5) 33% Earth Data (Cash) (43) (75) 72% Marine Offshore (43) (75) 73% Land Onshore - - - Proceeds from disposals of assets - 18 - Segment Free Cash Flow (3) 9 - Lease repayments (15) (12) 19% Paid Cost of debt (30) (47) (59%) CGG 2021 Plan (8) (5) 39% Free cash flow from discontinued operations - (1) - Net Cash flow (56) (56) - Financing cash flow (67) 2 - Forex and other 1 (17) - Net increase/(decrease) in cash (122) (71) 41% Supplementary information Change in working capital and provisions, included in Segment Operating Cash Flow 14 (42) -

Segment operating cash flow was $76m million, up 40%, including $(42) million negative change in working capital & provisions.

Total capex was $(85) million:

Industrial capex was $(4) million,

was $(4) million, Research & Development capex was $(5) million,

was $(5) million, Earth Data cash capex was $(75) million.





Segment free cash flow was $9 million.

After $(12) million lease repayments, $(47) million paid cost of debt, $(5)million CGG 2021 Plan cash costs, $34 million proceeds from disposal of Galileo Headquarter building, $(16)m of Geocomp acquisition, and $(1) million free cash flow from discontinued operations, the net cash flow was $(56) million.

First Half 2022 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements

In million $ YTD June 2021 YTD June 2022 Variances % Exchange rate euro/dollar 1.21 1.10 (9%) Segment revenue 370 393 6% DDE 210 314 49% Sensing & Monitoring 161 79 (51%) Elim & Other (1) - - Segment Gross Margin 19 116 - Segment EBITDAs 72 164 - DDE Adjusted** 80 194 - Sensing & Monitoring Adjusted** 7 (19) - Corporate (9) (11) (20%) Elim & Other (10) (2) 76% Non recurring charges 3 3 (10%) Segment operating income (24) 61 - DDE Adjusted** (4) 107 - Sensing & Monitoring Adjusted** (9) (34) - Corporate (11) (12) (12%) Elim & Other (11) (3) 76% Non recurring charges 10 3 (70%) IFRS 15 adjustment 3 9 - IFRS operating income (21) 70 - Equity from investments - - - Net cost of financial debt (68) (50) 26% Other financial income (loss) (42) 3 - Income taxes (10) (23) - NRC (Tax & OFI) - - - Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (141) (0) - Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations 5 (2) - IFRS net income / (loss) (136) (2) 98% Shareholder's net income / (loss) (137) (2) 99% Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.19) 0.00 - Basic Earnings per share in € (0.16) 0.00 -

Segment revenue was $393 million, up 14% proforma* compared to H1 2021. The respective contributions from the Group's businesses were 37% from Geoscience, 43% from Earth Data (80% for the DDE segment) and 20% from Sensing & Monitoring.

DDE segment revenue was $314 million, up 68% proforma* year-on-year.

Geoscience revenue was $146 million, up 26% proforma* year-on-year.

Earth Data sales reached $168 million, up 137% year-on-year. Prefunding revenue was $50 million, up 55% year-on-year. Earth Data cash capex was $(108) million, up 47% year-on-year. Cash prefunding rate at the end of June was 46%.

After-sales were $118 million, up 205%.

SMO segment revenue was $79 million, down (51)% year-on-year.

Segment EBITDAs was $164 million, up 130% year-on-year, a high 42% margin. DDE EBITDA margin was high at 61% and Sensing & Monitoring EBITDA margin was negative. Adjusted** segment EBITDAs was $161 million.

Segment operating income was $61 million, a 15% margin, and adjusted** segment operating income was $58 million.

IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $9 million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $70 million.

Cost of financial debt was $(50) million. The total amount of interest paid during H1 was $(47) million.

Other financial items were $3 million.

Taxes were at $(23) million.

Net income from continuing operations was $0 million.

Group net loss was $(2) million.

After minority interests, H1 2022 Group net income attributable to CGG's shareholders was $0 million / €0 million.

Cash Flow

Cash Flow items

In million $ YTD June 2021 YTD June 2022 Variances % Segment Operating Cash Flow 159 206 29% CAPEX (99) (127) 28% Industrial (9) (9) (5%) R&D (16) (11) (35%) Earth Data (Cash) (74) (108) 47% Marine Offshore (73) (107) 47% Land Onshore (1) (1) (5%) Proceeds from disposals of assets (3) 17 - Segment Free Cash Flow 57 95 66% Lease repayments (29) (25) 15% Paid Cost of debt (36) (47) (29%) CGG 2021 Plan (19) (12) 39% Free cash flow from discontinued operations - 1 - Net Cash flow (27) 13 - Financing cash flow (67) 2 - Forex and other (6) (17) - Net increase/(decrease) in cash (100) (2) 98% Supplementary information Change in working capital and provisions, included in Segment Operating Cash Flow 93 48



(48%)

Segment operating cash flow was $206 million up 29%, including $48 million positive change in working capital & provisions.

Capex was $(127) million, up 28% year-on-year:

Industrial capex was $(9) million, stable year-on-year,

Research & development capex was $(11) million, down (35)% year-on-year,

Earth Data cash capex was $(108) million, up 47% year-on-year.

Segment free cash flow was $95 million, up 66% year-on-year.

After the payment of interest expenses of $(47) million, lease repayments of $(25) millionand $(12) millon of CGG Plan 2021, Group net cash flow was $13 million, compared to $(27) million for the first half of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Group's liquidity amounted to $317 million at the end of June 30, 2022. Cash liquidity including $100m undrawn RCF amounted to $417 million.

Group gross debt before IFRS 16 was $1,129 million and net debt was $812 million at the end of June 30, 2022.

Group gross debt after IFRS 16 was $1,226 million and net debt was $909 million at the end of June 30, 2022.

Segment leverage ratio of Net debt to Adjusted** Segment EBITDAs was 2.1x at the end of June 2022.

* Pro-forma indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for GeoSoftware and Physical Asset Storage and Services businesses sold in 2021.

** Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for non-recurring charges triggered by economic downturn.

*** Closing subject to approval by bankruptcy court and other customary conditions.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

June 30, 2022

Unaudited Interim Consolidated statements of operations

Six months ended June 30, (In millions of US$, except per share data) 2022 2021 Restated Operating revenues 403.6 380.2 Other income from ordinary activities 0.4 0.3 Total income from ordinary activities 404.0 380.5 Cost of operations (279.1) (357.7) Gross profit 124.9 22.8 Research and development expenses - net (7.7) (9.9) Marketing and selling expenses (14.2) (14.3) General and administrative expenses (34.9) (30.3) Other revenues (expenses) - net 1.5 10.7 Operating income (loss) 69.6 (21.0) Expenses related to financial debt (51.0) (68.3) Income provided by cash and cash equivalents 0.7 0.7 Cost of financial debt, net (50.3) (67.6) Other financial income (loss) 3.2 (42.0) Income (loss) before incomes taxes 22.5 (130.6) Income taxes (22.9) (10.4) Net income (loss) from consolidated companies before share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method (0.4) (141.0) Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method - 0.1 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (0.4) (140.9) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (2.0) 4.9 Net income (loss) (2.4) (136.0) Attributable to : Owners of CGG S.A (1.8) (137.1) Non-controlling interests (0.6) 1.1 Net income (loss) per share Basic - (0.19) Diluted - (0.19) Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share Basic - (0.20) Diluted - (0.20) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share Basic - 0.01 Diluted - 0.01





Unaudited Consolidated statements of financial position







(In millions of US$) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 316.9 319.2 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 218.5 350.7 Inventories and work-in-progress, net 241.1 197.3 Income tax assets 64.3 68.7 Other current financial assets, net 0.2 1.7 Other current assets, net 111.4 105.1 Assets held for sale, net - - Total current assets 952.4 1,042.7 Deferred tax assets 13.6 19.6 Other non-current assets, net 3.1 - Investments and other financial assets, net 20.7 17.8 Investments in companies under the equity method 28.0 28.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 154.6 212.1 Intangible assets, net 564.7 520.7 Goodwill, net 1,089.0 1,083.6 Total non-current assets 1,873.7 1,881.9 TOTAL ASSETS 2,826.1 2,924.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Bank overdrafts - - Financial debt – current portion 57.2 90.3 Trade accounts and notes payables 91.0 76.4 Accrued payroll costs 83.2 105.4 Income taxes payable 29.6 30.4 Advance billings to customers 28.5 27.1 Provisions — current portion 18.0 18.2 Other current financial liabilities 19.7 19.2 Other current liabilities 203.2 218.2 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale - - Total current liabilities 530.4 585.2 Deferred tax liabilities 22.2 14.1 Provisions — non-current portion 28.0 30.6 Financial debt – non-current portion 1,168.7 1,218.1 Other non-current financial liabilities 27.5 37.4 Other non-current liabilities 25.3 32.8 Total non-current liabilities 1,271.7 1,333.0 Common stock: 1,148,203,130 shares authorized and 712,357,225 shares with a €0.01 nominal value outstanding at June 30, 2022 8.7 8.7 Additional paid-in capital 118.6 464.1 Retained earnings 917.5 570.0 Other Reserves 54.9 5.0 Treasury shares (20.1) (20.1) Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity (3.1) (0.8) Cumulative translation adjustment (92.6) (64.2) Equity attributable to owners of CGG S.A. 983.9 962.7 Non-controlling interests 40.1 43.7 Total equity 1,024.0 1,006.4 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,826.1 2,924.6

Unaudited Consolidated statements of cash flows

Six months ended June 30, (In millions of US$) 2022 2021 OPERATING Net income (loss) (2.4) (136.0) Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 2.0 (4.9) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (0.4) (140.9) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 43.9 50.2 Earth Data surveys impairment and amortization 68.1 62.3 Depreciation and amortization capitalized in Earth Data surveys (7.9) (8.7) Variance on provisions 3.1 (31.6) Share-based compensation expenses 1.3 (1.2) Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets (4.8) (0.1) Equity (income) loss of investees — (0.1) Dividends received from investments in companies under the equity method — — Other non-cash items (3.2) 42.0 Net cash-flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax 100.1 (28.1) Less : net cost of financial debt 50.3 67.6 Less : income tax expense (gain) 22.9 10.4 Net cash-flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax 173.3 49.9 Income tax paid (1.7) (5.6) Net cash-flow before changes in working capital 171.6 44.3 Changes in working capital 34.1 115.0 - change in trade accounts and notes receivable 113.7 105.2 - change in inventories and work-in-progress (56.6) 4.0 - change in other current assets (4.9) (2.3) - change in trade accounts and notes payable 14.9 1.2 - change in other current liabilities (33.0) 6.9 Net cash-flow provided by operating activities 205.7 159.3 INVESTING Total capital expenditures (including variation of fixed assets suppliers, excluding Earth Data surveys) (19.4) (25.7) Investment in Earth Data surveys, net cash (107.7) (73.5) Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets 33.6 — Total net proceeds from financial assets 0.5 (2.4) Acquisition of investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (17.4) (0.4) Variation in loans granted — — Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures (0.1) — Variation in other non-current financial assets (3.2) 1.3 Net cash-flow used in investing activities (113.7) (100.7)





Six months ended June 30, (In millions of US$) 2022 2021 FINANCING Repayment of long-term debt — (1,227.5) Total issuance of long-term debt — 1,160.3 Lease repayments (25.0) (29.5) Change in short-term loans — (0.2) Financial expenses paid (47.0) (36.5) Loan granted 1.7 Net proceeds from capital increase: 0.4 — from shareholders 0.4 — — from non-controlling interests of integrated companies — — Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements: — to shareholders — — — to non-controlling interests of integrated companies (0.9) (3.6) Acquisition/disposal from treasury shares — — Net cash-flow provided by (used in) financing activities (70.8) (137.0) Effects of exchange rates on cash (13.1) (3.3) Impact of changes in consolidation scope — — Net cash flows incurred by discontinued operations (10.4) (18.5) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2.3) (100.2) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 319.2 385.4 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 316.9 285.2

