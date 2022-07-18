Modular Data Center Market to Reach $38.27 Billion by 2027. Adoption of Functional Modules Leading the Market Growth - Arizton

Chicago, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the modular data center market size was valued at $18.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $38.27 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.19% during 2022-2027. With increasing investments in AI and big data to improve the quality of life of the people, there will be significant big data being collected and processed. Modular data centers will be deployed to collect and process the data, make meaningful derivations, and devise future steps accordingly. One such initiative is the development of smart cities, with constant data being collected and processed. Several innovations will also be seen in the modular data center space in the coming years, especially with sustainability being one of the major agendas for several companies and countries.



In 2021, the global modular data center market witnessed strong growth in terms of functional modules being deployed by data center operators. Also, the market for all-in-one prefabricated data centers has grown over the past few years, with enterprises adopting smaller prefabricated modules in their facilities. Also, the enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for the deployment of small edge facilities.

MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $38.27 billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $18.2 Billion MARKET SIZE-POWER CAPACITY (2027) 5,358.5 MW CAGR (2022-2027) 13.19% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 SEGMENTS COVERED Infrastructure (All-in One Module and Functional Module), and Functional Module (IT Module, Power Module and Cooling Module) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE 64 Vendors

Modular designs for data centers offer construction based on demand and stepwise implementation of the construction processes. With their overall flexibility in design and construction, modular data centers are gaining traction in the market. Modular data centers also support flexible resource supply and management of the data center. Every infrastructure in a modular data center is compartmentalized.

The increasing power outage scenarios will also lead to higher adoption of modular redundant power infrastructure. More than 30% of power failures lead to data center downtime. Many data center operators believe that an increase in the redundancy of power infrastructure will help prevent data center downtime. This will lead to the rising adoption of modular power infrastructure and prefabricated infrastructure by data center operators. The adoption of modular prefabricated infrastructure will increase energy efficiency and reduce data center space by up to 20%.

Key Insights

2021 has been a year of strong growth for the modular data center market, driven by factors such as requirement for fast time-to-market, growing popularity for edge data centers, and sustainability being a major consideration by data center operators, where modular data center offers significant benefits.

Modular data centers are increasingly being deployed in disaster prone areas, due to unique value propositions such as lower cost of deployment, ability to be deployed in harsh conditions, and ease of being secured more easily owing to their smaller size compared to traditional facilities.

The modular data center market is driven by North America, contributing to over 35% of the overall investments in modular data centers made in 2021. Latin America, Africa, and the Nordics will drive future investment, with an estimated growth in CAGR of between 18% and 25%.

Some of the key vendors in the modular data center market include companies like ABB, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Huawei Technologies, ATOS, Cisco System, Dell Technologies, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Rittal, Stulz. In February 2022, the Public Ministry of Mato Grosso do Sul (Ministério Público do Mato Grosso do Sul, or MP-MS) selected Zeittec to build and deploy modular data center facilities in Brazil.

Market Segments

Infrastructure

All-in One Module

Functional Module

Functional Module

IT Module

Power Module

Cooling Module



Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Other Western European Countries

Nordics Sweden Denmark Rest of Nordics

Central & Eastern Europe Russia Other Central and Eastern European countries

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Other African Countries

APAC China & Hong Kong Australia & New Zealand Japan India Rest Of APAC Southeast Asian Countries



The modular data center market in North America is dominated by the US, followed by Canada, with investments in millions from colocation providers and enterprise data center operators adopting a modular data center approach. The US is one of the largest countries in the global modular data center market. Governments in the US and Canada are taking several initiatives for the deployment of 5G in these countries. Enterprises in Canada are also rapidly adopting cloud services. Telecommunication service providers such as Bell Canada are deploying 5G across the country.

Colocation and telecommunications service providers are the main contributors to the modular data center market in Latin America. The region is also witnessing an increased presence of cloud service providers. SaaS is the fastest-growing segment in Latin America, with small and medium-sized organizations adopting cloud services. The demand for IaaS is also increasing day by day, and it is estimated that IaaS will overtake the SaaS market during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

ABB

ATOS

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Vertiv



