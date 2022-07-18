Buchanan Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501—Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.



Buchanan Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Buchanan Technologies to the 2022 MSP 501.

"We are greatly honored that Buchanan has once again been recognized as one of the technology industry's top-performing global managed services providers on Channel Futures' MSP 501 list," said Jim Buchanan, founder and CEO of Buchanan Technologies. "We feel this continued recognition is validation of our strategic initiatives to expand our recurring revenue services while providing innovative IT solutions and customer service to our clients."

This year's list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Sept. 13-16, in Orlando, Florida.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and support of hybrid work forces.

"The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. "The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year's crop of winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year's list one of the best on record."

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2022 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. "These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward."

Background

The 2022 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from Feb. 1-April 30, 2022. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it's help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com .

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem. This community includes technology and communications consultants, integrators, sellers, MSPs, agents, vendors and providers.

Our properties include the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, the MSP 501 Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and Allies of the Channel Council (ACC) and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

Media Contacts Allison Francis Senior News Editor, Channel Futures and MSP 501 allison.francis@informa.com Ginette Andre Associate Marketer, VIP Relations ginette.andre@informa.com LaRessa Cox, Vice President of Marketing lcox@buchanan.com 972-910-7544