Chlorine Dioxide Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.51 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chlorine Dioxide is a chemical molecule that forms vivid orange crystals at temperatures below 59 degrees Celsius. It's an oxidizing agent that can transfer oxygen to several substrates while acquiring one or more electrons through the oxidation-reduction process (redox).
The global chlorine dioxide market is majorly boosted by increased demand for wastewater treatment from the industrial sector. The market is predicted to develop due to the rapid increase in water use in various industrial sectors such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The surge in environmental concerns, combined with stringent government laws governing industrial effluent, is driving the demand for chlorine dioxide. Furthermore, because of an increase in global demand for processed foods, chlorine dioxide consumption is expected to skyrocket in the food and beverage industry.
Rapid Growth in the Food and Beverage Industry to Drive the Global Chlorine Dioxide Market
Due to rapid industrialization and fast pace life across both the developed and developing countries, the demand for the ready to eat and fast food across the globe has surged considerably. Due to this, the need for chlorine dioxide across the food & beverage industry has been increased significantly to be used as an antimicrobial agent in water for washing fruits and vegetables or poultry processing. In addition, the unique property of chlorine dioxide, which enables it to be highly effective without affecting taste, makes it a preferred choice for multiple applications in the food processing industry. Therefore, the demand for chlorine dioxide across the food & beverage industry will likely surge during the forecast period.
Increasing Regulatory Restrictions on the Usage of Chlorine and Hypochlorite in Pulp Bleaching to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for the Global Chlorine Dioxide Market
The vast volumes of soluble organochlorine chemicals created and released into the environment are the principal objection to the use of chlorine for bleaching pulp from an environmental safety standpoint. All adverse effects of organochlorine chemicals are hormone-related diseases (endometriosis, infertility), cancer of the male and female reproductive systems, developmental toxicity, neurotoxicity, and immunotoxicity. As a result, demand for chlorine dioxide as a bleaching agent has increased dramatically in the paper and pulp sector, as its use reduces the generation of organochlorine compounds. In the coming years, this is projected to present attractive growth prospects for chlorine dioxide producers worldwide.
|Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 1.51 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|5 % (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Application, By Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Accepta, Ecolab, Grundfos, ProMinent, Evoqua, The Sabre Companies LLC, CDG Environmental LLC, and Tecme Srl, Iotronic Elektrogerätebau GmbH, and Vasu Chemicals LLP.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Growing Regulatory Restrictions on the Usage of Chlorine and Hypochlorite in Pulp Bleaching
|Key Market Drivers
|The Rise in Demand for Safe Drinking Water
Rapid Growth in the Food and Beverage Industry
Regional Insights
Region-wise, the global chlorine dioxide market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Asia-Pacific is the dominant and fastest-growing region. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific make up this region. Asia-Pacific countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia make up the rest of the region. Countries in Asia-Pacific, such as India, Japan, and China, have developed economies built on a strong manufacturing sector that includes paper and pulp, automobiles, oil and gas, and petrochemicals. This is favorable for the region's chlorine dioxide market to expand. China dominates the Asia-Pacific chlorine dioxide market because of the significant demand from its end-user industries. The growth in demand for industrial wastewater treatment solutions, bad climatic conditions, and decreasing freshwater content due to saline intrusion are all driving factors in China's chlorine dioxide market.
North America is the second-largest market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 375 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2030. It is studied across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. North America is a big market with important macroeconomic variables like high per capita income, manufacturing production, and market growth support. The primary drivers driving the growth of the chlorine dioxide market are stringent regulatory requirements to manage wastewater disposal from both industrial and domestic sources and increased demand from the oil and gas industry in the United States. The United States now holds the most significant proportion of the chlorine dioxide market in North America. Given the increased need for water conservation and rigorous environmental rules, a rebound in the country's manufacturing sector is generating significant demand for industrial water treatment. As a result, the need for water treatment operations has increased, propelling the chlorine dioxide market.
Europe is the third-largest region. The presence of a well-established automotive sector in Europe, which is among the world's leaders in the industry, is predicted to raise demand for biocides, boosting chlorine dioxide market share. Adhesive tapes, hardwood luggage decks, wood inserts in interior elements, and treated textile materials in vehicle interiors such as gear shift knobs, steering wheel covers, and wheel covers are all examples of where the product is used. Innovative technologies such as automotive cars and individual mobility are adopted in the regional automotive sector, boosting chlorine dioxide market sales.
Key Highlights
- The Global Chlorine Dioxide Market was worth USD 960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1515 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
- Based on application, the global chlorine dioxide market is divided into industrial water treatment, oil & gas, pulp & paper processing, medical, food & beverages, and others. The industrial water treatment segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil has resulted in the establishment of various manufacturing units, resulting in a significant increase in water consumption. Water is transformed to permissible usage levels and discharged from factories in manufacturing enterprises. The demand for chlorine dioxide for wastewater treatment is predicted to rise as the manufacturing industry uses more water. Furthermore, primary freshwater sources such as rivers, lakes, wells, and municipal water systems are heavily polluted.
List of Top Chlorine Dioxide Market Companies
- Accepta
- Ecolab
- Grundfos
- ProMinent
- Evoqua
- The Sabre Companies LLC
- CDG Environmental LLC, and Tecme Srl
- Iotronic Elektrogerätebau GmbH
- Vasu Chemicals LLP
Global Chlorine Dioxide Market: Segmentation
By Application
- Industrial Water Treatment
- Pulp and Paper Processing
- Oil and Gas
- Medical
- Food and Beverages
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMA
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/chlorine-dioxide-market/toc
Market News
- In June 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies, a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, recently celebrated opening a new manufacturing facility in Singapore, expanding the company's investment in Asia-Pacific (APAC) as demand for innovative water treatment solutions continues to grow in the region.
- In February 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies, a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, announced that it had activated the sustainability-linked adjustment characteristics available under its USD 350 million revolving credit facility as part of the company's ongoing commitment to integrating sustainability performance into its business strategy.
- In May 2022, Sabre Corporation, a worldwide travel industry software and technology leader announced an expanded and upgraded collaboration with Virgin Australia today. As its operations expand, the carrier will use Sabre's Dynamic Availability technology to explore opportunities to unlock more value.
News Media
Lightweight PVC — The Most Preferred Chlorine Form Material for Electric Vehicles
Rapid Expansion of Healthcare Sector to Drive the Surface Disinfectant Market Growth
Water Treatment Industry End User to Hold the Highest Share in Hypochlorous Acid Market During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Chlorine Market: Information by Application, End-User (Government, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Paper and Pulp, Plastic, Pesticides, Other), and Region — Forecast till 2029
Chlor-Alkali Chemical Market: Information by Manufacturing Process (Diaphragm Cell Process, Mercury Cell Process, Membrane Cell Process), Product, Application, and Region — Forecast till 2029
Chlorofluorocarbon Market: Information by Type (CFC-11, CFC-12), Application (Aerosols, Refrigeration, Solvents, Foams, Metered-Dose Inhalers), and End-Use Industry — Forecast Till 2026
Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market: Information by Type (Rutile, Anatase), Application (Paints and Coatings, Pigments, Cosmetics), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Titanium Dioxide Market Information by Type (Ultrafine, Pigmentory), Application (Paints and Coatings, Paper and Pulp, Plastics and Rubber, Cosmetics), and Region — Forecast till 2029
