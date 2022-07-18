Jostens Builds Teacher Morale Through Global Conference

Minneapolis, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School leaders who are looking for ways to build teacher morale or encourage academic achievement, good behavior and school spirit are attending the Jostens Renaissance Global Conference.
The leading provider of yearbooks, graduation caps and gowns, and class rings is offering a conference that has drawn 1600 educators and student leaders. They have come together to focus on building stronger schools through culture and climate at the Jostens Renaissance Global Conference.
"The Jostens Renaissance Global Conference makes educators feel like rock stars. We are proud that while we celebrate their work, we also provide tangible strategies to improve school culture and climate, and help every student meet their fullest potential. This event is energetic, fun and truly impactful," said Mike Wolf, Vice President Marketing, Yearbook at Jostens.
The event offers strategies from the Jostens Renaissance department, which offers philosophy, resources and events that help teachers love their job and students thrive in schools. The conference offers more than 90 breakouts in addition to keynote speakers Ron Clark and Gian Paul Gonzalez, and general sessions that model key concepts, like celebrating academics and character as much as athletics.
The conference builds on the concept that school culture is stronger when positive behaviors receive more attention than negative ones, and when students and educators work together create and implement a plan.
"The Jostens Renaissance Global Conference is a highlight of the year for many educators and even Jostens employees, as we care deeply about the success of schools," said Wolf. "But it doesn't stop here. We are very proud to offer a wide variety of resources on JostensRenaissance.com to schools who want to build their culture and climate."
The Jostens Renaissance Education department is staffed by former teachers with a strong interest in supporting schools across the country. To that end, they are offering more resources than ever before, each with a focus on usefulness and ease-of-use. With more than 30 live and virtual events, a new Professional Learning video and discussion series and a deep bench of assets, schools are able to find the right fit for their needs. Renaissance resources are available to all customers as part of their partnership with the company.
"We are thrilled to have come together with such driven school leaders this week," said Wolf. "We're looking forward to seeing what happens in their schools next school year as they utilize Jostens Renaissance."
ABOUT JOSTENS
Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.
Attachment
Peter Lai Jostens 952-830-3230 Peter.Lai@jostens.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.