Automotive Chrome Accessories Market is Forecast to Expand at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2032- Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A market research and competitive intelligence provider called Fact.MR says that the global Automotive chrome accessories market would get valued at US$ 8.7 Billion in 2022 and clock a slender CAGR of 2.8% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR states that with customization of vehicles on the anvil, the global automotive chrome accessories market is projected to be worth US$ 11.5 Billion by the year 2032.





Automotive chrome accessories are known for improving the aesthetics of the vehicles on the whole. This, in turn, does give an explicit shine and also offer resistance to tarnishing. The accessories do impart style as well as luxury to vehicles, that too, with affordability.

For Critical Insights on Automotive Chrome Accessories Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=141

Consumers in developing economies, which are production and sales hubs, are opting for vehicle premiumization. Growing Asian and Latin American economies are fuelling constant demand for automotive chrome accessories.

Thus, this is estimated to drive market demand for external and internal automotive accessories, and support market growth by 1.2X over the forecast years.

Which Automotive Chrome Accessories Account for Highest Sales?

"Door Handles & Body Side Moulding Accessories Most Demanded"

Automotive chrome accessories are available under different product types, such as grille covers, mirror covers, door handles, body side molding, head lamps, tail light covers, etc.

Amongst them, door handles and body side moulding hold approximately 17.8% and 14.7% market share, respectively. The door handles and body side molding segments are projected to expand at CAGRs of 3.5% and 3.3% through 2032.

Higher growth of these segments is attributed to the regular replacement rate witnessed, coupled with higher costs of automotive chrome accessories. Additionally, these accessories are also replaced due to minor accidents of the vehicles. Thus, this is expected to fuel market growth over the coming years.

To learn more about Automotive Chrome Accessories Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=141

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Chrome Accessories Industry Survey

Automotive Chrome Accessories Market by Product Type :



Body Side Molding

Door Handles Grille Covers Mirror Covers Tail Light Covers Third Brake Light Covers Fuel Tank Door Covers Fog Lamp Overlays & Rings Head Lamp Overlays & Rings Miscellaneous Chrome Trim Accessories



Automotive Chrome Accessories Market by Vehicle Type :



Passenger Vehicle Automotive Chrome Accessories

Light Commercial Vehicle Automotive Chrome Accessories Heavy Commercial Vehicle Automotive Chrome Accessories





Automotive Chrome Accessories Market by Sales Channel :



OEMs

Aftermarket



Market Developments

The key participants are engaged in mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, new product launch, and joint ventures to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Faurecia partnered with HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. in the year 2021 for expanding in the key growth areas like automated driving, vehicle interior design, and electric mobility.

The year 2021 saw Audax Private Equity announcing investment in Covercraft Industries LLC to expand the product portfolio.

Get Customization on Automotive Chrome Accessories Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=141

Key players in Automotive Chrome Accessories Market

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Oakmore Pty Ltd.

Thule Group AB

Covercraft Industries LLC

Lund International Inc.

Pep Boys - Manny

O'Reilly Automotive Inc.

Moe & Jack

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.





Key Takeaways from Automotive Chrome Accessories Market Study

Europe holds close to 25% of the market share.

Chrome trim products are expected to witness exponential sales in the forecast period.

Customization of vehicles would be the future of automotive chrome accessories market.

Affordable plating materials like nickel to be used as a substitute in automotive chrome accessories market.

About the Automotive Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned automobile team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Check out more studies related to Automotive Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Automotive Actuators Market- The global automotive actuators market is estimated at USD 20.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 38.3 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.

Automotive Fuel Tank Market- The automotive fuel tank market has garnered a market value of US$ 30 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 53.8 Bn.

Exhaust System Market- The exhaust system market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 57.5 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 102 Bn.

Fleet Management Market- Global demand for fleet management was valued at US$ 39.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48 Bn by 2022-end. From 2022 to 2032, the fleet management market is forecast to flourish at a 17.4% CAGR.

Automotive Coatings Market- Sales of automotive coatings amounted to US$ 16.3 Billion in FY 2021, and is forecast to experience a year-over-year expansion rate of 4.3% in 2022, reaching US$ 17 Billion.

U.S. Drone Market- The U.S. drone market is projected to expand rapidly at 22.2% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 82.9 billion by 2032, up from US$ 11.1 billion in 2022.

Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market- Sales of hybrid electric vehicles in Europe are projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 14.2% to reach a market valuation of US$ 15.7 billion by the end of 2032. As such, the Europe hybrid electric vehicles market is poised to generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 11.6 billion over the next ten years.

U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market- Sales of hybrid electric vehicles in the U.S. reached a market valuation of US$ 15.2 billion in 2021. Projections are that the U.S. hybrid electric vehicles market will expand rapidly at 13.8% CAGR to top US$ 55.5 billion by the end of 2032.

Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Market- Sales of electric vehicle batteries in Europe are valued at US$ 5.8 billion in 2022. The Europe electric vehicle battery market is predicted to rise at 5.9% CAGR to exceed a valuation of US$ 10.3 billion by end of 2032.

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market- The United States electric vehicle battery market is forecasted to exceed a valuation of US$ 9.2 billion by 2032-end, up from US$ 5.4 billion in 2022, expanding at 5.4% CAGR during the assessment years (2022-2032).

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter