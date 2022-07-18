Industry IoT Consortium Examines Smart Manufacturing at IoT Solutions World Congress

BOSTON, MA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™) published the Compilation of Views on the Smart Manufacturing Industry, a series of articles focused on the smart factory. Sponsored by the Global Industry Organizations (GIO) Smart Manufacturing Group, the publication examines the many facets of smart manufacturing.
Manufacturing covers all industrial IoT verticals, from smart cities to automated vehicles to health care and mining. Human logic is being replaced by machines, leading to an increased need for softer skills in smart manufacturing and corresponding regulations and standards.
"Today, the pace of innovation and digital transformation in the manufacturing value chain is faster than ever. The need for best practices, standardization, and knowledge of the most valuable solutions and industrial guidelines are essential for a successful future strategy for smart factories," said Farid Bichareh, Chair of the IIC Smart Factory Working Group.
"The Compilation of Views on the Smart Manufacturing Industry examines multiple factories, deployments, and modes of manufacturing and provides insights and a case analysis regarding the digital transformation of manufacturing," said Zhou Yaling, GIO, IIoT Industry Specialist.
"At present, we're asking 'how does a human fit into a smart factory?' But we need to ask, 'how can machines augment the work of a human in a smart factory?' said Michael Linehan, Director of Program Operations, IIC."
In this publication, IIC members and GIO participants from many different industries offer their experience, best practices, knowledge, and guidelines to help the manufacturing community on its journey towards the smart factory of the future."
This paper covers the following topics:
- Insights from end users
- Enterprise perspectives about digital transformation
- Technology trends
- Korea's new manufacturing service and digital transformation
- Connected factory for packaging consumer goods
- Neural manufacturing
- A case study on a smart factory
Download Compilation of Views on the Smart Manufacturing Industry from the IIC website.
Industry IoT Consortium
The Industry IoT Consortium delivers transformative business value to industry, organizations, and society by accelerating the adoption of a trustworthy internet of things. The Industry IoT Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group (OMG).
Note to editors: Industry IoT Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Attachment
Karen Quatromoni Industry IoT Consortium 9788550412 Karen@omg.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.