HASI INVESTIGATION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. HASI who have suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.
|Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/HASI
|Contact An Attorney Now:
|HASI@hbsslaw.com
|844-916-0895
Hannon Armstrong HASI Investigation:
The investigation focuses on the propriety of Hanon Armstrong's accounting, including its reported earnings and cash flows.
Hanon Armstrong's financial reporting came into question on July 12, 2022, when investment research firm Muddy Waters released a scathing report, accusing the renewable energy REIT, which invests in wind and solar projects, of misleadingly inflating GAAP earnings.
Specifically, Muddy Waters alleges Hanon Armstrong overstates its bottom line three ways: "1) Through a loophole in the arcana of accounting for renewables subsidies, HASI books non-cash unrealizable income relating to third parties' tax credits that will be reversed; 2) HASI produces non-cash income by manipulating the discount rate it applies to residual assets to implausibly low levels, thereby inflating its gains on securitizations; and, 3) HASI books interest income from non-cash ‘Paid in Kind' (‘PIK') interest payments, which are essentially IOUs from stressed borrowers."
As a result, Muddy Waters contends that Hanon Armstrong's reported GAAP income and operating cash flow is misleadingly high.
On this news, HASI shares declined sharply.
"We're focused on investors' losses and determining whether Hanon Armstrong engaged in accounting misconduct," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.
If you invested in Hanon Armstrong and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Hanon Armstrong should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email HASI@hbsslaw.com.
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.