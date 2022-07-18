Proactive news headlines including Railtown AI Technologies, Algernon, Royal Helium, Graphene Manufacturing and enCore Energy

New York , July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies
- Algernon hits co-primary endpoint in Phase 2 study of Ifenprodil for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough treatment click here
- ACME Lithium reports start of airborne geophysical survey at its Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake projects click here
- X1 Esports and Entertainment to acquire Gen Z content creator management firm click here
- Railtown AI Technologies announces launch of Root Cause Discovery for Node JS click here
- Royal Helium begins drilling its first well in the Val Marie field located in southwestern Saskatchewan near the Canada-US border click here
- PyroGenesis Canada highlights production milestones for its plasma-atomized metal powders for 3D printing business line click here
- First Mining Gold poised to consolidate multi-million ounce gold district in Quebec in total deals worth around C$24M click here
- Loncor Gold applies for exploitation permit to develop its Makapela gold resource in the Ngayu greenstone gold belt click here
- Graphene Manufacturing names chartered accountant Frederick Kotzee as CFO click here
- Willow Biosciences appoints Dr Peter Seufer-Wasserthal as interim president and CEO, replacing Trevor Peters click here
- Empress Royalty receives first payable silver ounces from the silver stream agreement on the Tahuehueto Mine in Mexico click here
- Copper Fox Metals updates on Schaft Creek joint venture where this year's drill program has started click here
- enCore Energy appoints Gregory Zerzan as its chief administrative officer and general counsel, effective July 15, 2022 click here
- Tiidal Gaming Group says Lazarus Esports subsidiary pro player Justin Reguly wins 2022 North American NHL gaming championship click here
- Champion Gaming intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible promissory notes for gross proceeds of up to C$800,000 click here
- Doubleview Gold closes third and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $541,000 click here
- Tiziana Life Sciences appoints Dr Matthew Davis as its chief medical officer and acting chief scientific officer, effective immediately click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment says Thunderbird Distribution acquires global media and consumer product rights to preschool series Mittens & Pants click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investorsIn 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.