RespectAbility to Host Inaugural Award Ceremony for Outstanding Disability Leaders

WHAT: On July 25, RespectAbility, a diverse, disability-led nonprofit that works to create systemic change in how society views and values people with disabilities, will honor the recipients of two new awards for outstanding disability leaders during a public virtual ceremony. Disabled policy advocate Roy Payan will receive the Justin Chappell Memorial Award, which honors an Apprentice of RespectAbility's National Leadership Program who demonstrates a strong commitment to the advancement of the disability community in policy, entertainment, or philanthropy. Payan, who is blind, made headlines for his work advocating for fellow blind and low vision students within the Los Angeles Community College District.

Self-advocate Nicole LeBlanc will receive the Steve Bartlett Award, which recognizes and honors an individual who demonstrates a strong commitment to using the political system to advance public policy in support of people with disabilities. LeBlanc began her advocacy journey as Advocacy Director for Green Mountain Self-Advocates (GMSA) and currently serves as the Self-Advocate Advisor with TASH and as the Person Centered Advisory & Leadership Coordinator with Human Services Research Institute.

The event will be hosted by special guest, Harold Foxx, a noted writer, producer, comedian, and actor who happens to be Deaf. Best known for his stand-up comedy, he has performed at iconic venues such as the Laugh Factory and Flappers Comedy Club, as well as in major cities across the nation. Foxx is also a member of RespectAbility's entertainment media consultant team and an alumnus of its Entertainment Lab. RespectAbility President and CEO, Ariel Simms, also will provide remarks.

WHO: Harold Foxx, Nicole LeBlanc, Roy Payan, and RespectAbility CEO Ariel Simms

WHEN: July 25, 2022

Noon – 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Facebook.com/RespectAbilityUSA OR YouTube.com/RespectAbility



WHY: "Justin Chappell and Steve Bartlett have made enormous contributions to RespectAbility and the disability community at large," said Graciano Petersen, RespectAbility's Senior Director for Training, Culture, and Leadership Development. "We are proud that these awards will recognize others who are just as committed to advocating for people with disabilities."

HOW: For interviews or additional information please contact Joy St. Juste, Communications Director for RespectAbility: Joys@RespectAbility.org (818) 339-4218

*headshots and interviews available upon request

RespectAbility is a diverse, disability-led nonprofit that works to create systemic change in how society views and values people with disabilities, and that advances policies and practices that empower people with disabilities to have a better future. Our mission is to fight stigmas and advance opportunities so people with disabilities can fully participate in all aspects of community.

