Digital Twin Consortium Signs Agreement with the University of Melbourne

BOSTON, MA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium® and the University of Melbourne, through its Centre for Spatial Data and Infrastructure and Land Administration (CSDILA), have signed an agreement to accelerate the development, deployment, and adoption of digital twin technologies through joint projects. Under the agreement, Digital Twin Consortium and the university will identify joint projects and training programs and will explore grants and other forms of funding and collaboration opportunities with the Digital Twin Consortium Australia and New Zealand Regional Branch.
"We are delighted to share our knowledge and capabilities and contribute to the Digital Twin Consortium in their mission towards creating consistency and interoperability of digital twin technology," said Professor Abbas Rajabifard, Director of CSDILA, The University of Melbourne. "This agreement facilitates our collaboration with Digital Twin Consortium on developing research and development cases and training sessions for capacity building and awareness of digital twin use cases across governments and industries," said Dr. Soheil Sabri, Co-chair of Academia and Research Working Group, Digital Twin Consortium and Digital Delivery Lead, Digital Twin at CSDILA, The University of Melbourne.
"We're excited about the CSDILA's mission to leverage digital twins to conduct research on digital innovations, educate, and train the future workforce required for digital governments and industries," said Dan Isaacs, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Twin Consortium. "We look forward to working on joint projects and training programs that further the adoption of digital twins in industry and government."
The Centre for Spatial Data Infrastructures and Land Administration (CSDILA) was established at the University of Melbourne in November 2001. The vision for the Centre is to be, to drive the evolving concept of spatial data infrastructures to develop virtual information systems that integrate data and make it accessible for solving the demands facing modern society. CSDILA achieves this by undertaking research and training in Land Administration Systems (LAS) and Spatial Data Infrastructures (SDI), particularly to pioneer ways of supporting the sustainability of land uses and the alleviation of poverty. The CSDILA team has developed leading-edge digital twin solutions with industry and government partners. Their agile in-house design and development team has the technical expertise and resources to implement quality digital twin solutions rapidly, and they are committed to research and training to evolve the maturity of digital twins. CSDILA builds collaborative, interactive 3D, AR and VR visualizations incorporating 2D, 3D, and 4D (time) data and services to meet business and decision-making requirements.
Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group.
Attachments
Karen Quatromoni Digital Twin Consortium 978-855-0412 Karen@omg.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.