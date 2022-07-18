EU Phosphoric Acid Market Report: Exports, Imports, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Phosphoric Acid and Polyphosphoric Acids - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.
EU Phosphoric Acid Market Statistics
|Imports
|1,163.9 Million USD
|Exports
|633.6 Million USD
|Top Importers
|Belgium, Spain, Netherlands
|Top Exporters
|Belgium, Netherlands, Poland
EU Phosphoric Acid Exports
In 2021, after five years of growth, there was decline in shipments abroad of phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids, when their volume decreased by -0.4% to 691K tons. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.
In value terms, exports surged to $634M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.
Exports by Country
Belgium (308K tons) and the Netherlands (210K tons) dominates exports structure, together creating 75% of total volume. Poland (54K tons) took a 7.8% share of total supplies, which put it in second place, followed by the Czech Republic (7.5%). The following exporters - Finland (17K tons), Germany (14K tons) and Spain (13K tons) - each recorded a 6.3% share of total volume.
In value terms, the largest phosphoric acid supplying countries in the European Union were Belgium ($281M), the Netherlands ($178M) and Poland ($51M), together accounting for 80% of total exports. These countries were followed by the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain and Finland, which together accounted for a further 15%.
Spain, with a CAGR of +9.1%, saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the past decade. Shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
Export Prices by Country
The average export price for phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids in the European Union stood at $917 per ton in 2021, jumping by 24% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Germany ($1,455 per ton), while Finland ($607 per ton) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany (+6.1%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
EU Phosphoric Acid Imports
In 2021, overseas purchases of phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids increased by 1.2% to 1.7M tons, rising for the third year in a row after three years of decline. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.
In value terms, imports surged to $1.2B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.
Imports by Country
Belgium (378K tons), Spain (336K tons), the Netherlands (295K tons) and France (271K tons) represented roughly 77% of total imports in 2021. Italy (119K tons) held the next position in the ranking, followed by Germany (81K tons). All these countries together took near 12% share of total volume. The following importers - Portugal (39K tons) and Ireland (25K tons) - each resulted at a 3.9% share of total purchases.
In value terms, Belgium ($248M), Spain ($210M) and the Netherlands ($208M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 57% share of total purchases. France, Italy, Germany, Ireland and Portugal lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 35%.
Ireland, with a CAGR of +3.2%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the past decade. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
Import Prices by Country
In 2021, the average import price for phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids in the European Union amounted to $703 per ton, picking up by 30% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was Ireland ($1,351 per ton), while Portugal ($613 per ton) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Ireland (+1.9%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
About IndexBox
IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.
For more information, please visit
Website https://www.indexbox.io
Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/
Product Coverage
Phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids.
Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io
