The Court Ruled in Favor of VoIP-Pal Denying Amazon's Request for Reconsideration

WACO, Texas, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. ("VoIP-Pal", "Company") VPLM is pleased to announce the Company has received a favorable ruling in Case No. 6:21-cv-00668-ADA, VoIP-Pal.Com Inc. v. Amazon.Com Inc. et al., in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division. Amazon had filed a motion for reconsideration of the Court's order denying Amazon's motion to transfer the case to the Northern District of California. The Court denied Amazon's motion for reconsideration without prejudice but will allow them the possibility to refile after, 1) final infringement contentions have been served, and 2) after they have conferred with VoIP-Pal to determine if the parties have any infringement dispute that depends on the workings of the operating system of the accused devices. The deadline for serving final infringement contentions is July 26, 2022.
Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal stated, "Once again we are pleased to have had another favorable ruling in court. We are very happy to be in a position to assert our patents in court and we are confident they will stand on their technical merits. Patience is a virtue."
About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. ("VoIP-Pal") is a publicly traded corporation VPLM headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol ("VoIP") technology that it is currently looking to monetize.
Any forecast of future financial performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.
|Corporate Website:
|www.voip-pal.com
|IR inquiries:
|IR@voip-pal.com
|IR Contact:
|Rich Inza (954) 495-4600
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.