Defense Integrated Antenna Market Share to hit $2.01Bn, Globally, by 2028 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Defense Integrated Antenna Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (Ground, Marine, and Airborne), Application (Navigation, Communication, and Telemetry), and Frequency (HF/VFH/UHF-Band, L-Band, Ku and Ka Band, S-Band, and Multi-Band)" The global defense integrated antenna market growth is driven by shift from traditional warfare systems to advanced warfare systems & rise in focus of vendors on developing miniaturized antenna-based systems.





Market Size Value in US$ 1.25 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 2.01 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 172 No. Tables 80 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Platform, Application, and Frequency Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Due to increased development in the defense sector, the market for defense integrated antenna and military communication systems is growing. One of the main elements adding to the growing demand for defense integrated antenna systems is the rapid shift from traditional warfare to advanced modern warfare systems. Furthermore, integrated antennas are used in small military aircraft (including military trainer aircraft), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), surveillance vehicles, warfare systems, navigation systems, and communication systems.

Based on region, the defense integrated antenna market size is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. According to the defense integrated antenna market analysis, Asia Pacific is likely to witness highest defense integrated antenna market growth during the forecast period.





Defense Integrated Antenna Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

L3Harris Technologies Inc; Thales Group; Honeywell International Inc.; General Dynamics Corporation Rhode & Schwarz; Terma; Aselsan AS; Raytheon Technologies Corporation; Viasat, Inc.; and Lockheed Martin Corporation are among the key defense integrated antenna market players. Several other essential defense integrated antenna market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major players strategize their growth.

In 2021, Aselsan supplied its SANCAK, a next-generation electronic countermeasure system, to the Turkish Armed Forces. This system is equipped with ground wave and skywave/NVIS jamming antennas.

In 2022, Rohde & Schwarz launched an integrated antenna system R&S ADD597 for single-channel direction finders.





During the forecast period, APAC is predicted to register the highest CAGR in the global defense integrated antenna market, followed by Europe. Rising economies in North America are the highest military expenditure-driven economies. As military equipment manufacturing firms are conducting extensive research and development in advanced military communication systems, the market in North America is expected to rise rapidly throughout the projected period.

The Asia Pacific defense spending is constantly rising. According to the SIPRI data, China spent the most on its military in the region in 2021, spending US$ 293 billion, followed by India, which spent ~US$ 76.6 billion in 2021. The armed forces in the region are spending heavily toward upgrading infrastructure and respective equipment and improving its communication systems. For instance, in March 2021, Elbit Systems announced that it has received a contract worth US$ 300 million to provide Hermes 900 tactical drones to an undisclosed country's military that comprises of many systems that include integrated antennas. The contract is expected to last for five years that will help the company to deliver UAV and related sub-systems such as defense integrated antenna systems, for effective communication, maintenance, and support services. Such developments are catalyzing the procurement of defense integrated antenna systems and thereby driving the defense integrated antenna market growth.





Defense Integrated Antenna Market: Platform Overview

Based on platform, the defense integrated antenna market size is segmented into ground, marine, and airborne. The ground segment is expected to account for the largest share of the defense integrated antenna market in 2022, owing to the higher adoption of military communication technologies and countermeasure systems across different ground military forces.









