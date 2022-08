Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR today announced that it expects to report results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022, before the market opens.



On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.844.200.6205 Access Code 298623

International Dial-In Number: 1.929.526.1599 Access Code 298623

Replay Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.866.813.9403 Access Code 792806

International Dial-In Number: +44.204.525.0658 Access Code 792806

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2022, the Company was invested in 263 real estate properties in 23 states totaling 17.9 million square feet and had an enterprise value of approximately $6.1 billion, defined as equity market capitalization plus the principal amount of debt less cash. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 14.8 million square feet nationwide

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

