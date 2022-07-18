Kramer-Triad Signs Management Agreements With Eight New Community Partners

ANN ARBOR, MI, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kramer-Triad Management Group (KTM), an Associa company offering community management services throughout Ann Arbor, Novi, and Troy Michigan, is proud to announce that it has been selected as the managing partner for eight townhome complexes, neighborhood communities, and homeowners associations (HOA) throughout the Metro Detroit area. The agreements call for KTM to provide a complete range of management, financial support, and maintenance services Below are details on each of the communities.
- A 100-unit townhome community with a sister community already managed by KTM; This is a former client coming back to partner with KTM.
- A new planned community with 82 spacious single-family homes featuring open layouts, flex rooms, oversized lofts, and convenient access to the greater Metro Detroit area.
- A previously self-managed condominium community consisting of 40 units with a range of styles, sizes, and pricing options, including a fully enclosed courtyard and swimming pool.
- A new planned community comprised of 165 single-family homes in an award-winning school district Floorplans range from 1,252 square-feet to 3,423 square-feet with two to four bedrooms, one to two bathrooms, and two-car garages.
- A secluded gated community with 58 all brick single-family luxury homes ranging from $419,900 to $475,900. Floor plans range from 3,327 square feet to 3,827 square feet.
- A luxury condominium association with 10 units located in Detroit's trendy historical Corktown District.
- A single-story complex with 100 condominiums surrounded by a well-known golf course, Floor plans range from 1,600 square feet to 2,275 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to three bathrooms.
- A previously self-managed homeowners association (HOA) with 70 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments located near the thumb of Michigan.
"Kramer-Triad Management Group is making great progress in its efforts to solidify our presence throughout Metro Detroit," said Rachael DeTar, AMS®, CMCA®, KTM branch president. "The fact that a number of these new community partners are former clients speaks volumes about the quality of care and supported offered by our team."
About Associa
With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
