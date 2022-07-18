An Average 6.4M Monthly Google Searches on Citation Topics Are Made in the US

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using citations is necessary to credit individuals for their creative and intellectual works used in research and to combat plagiarism. Research by TypeCite, a citation tool created by experts in the field, details and highlights the most frequently searched citation topics by Google users. Additional analysis into Google Trends delivers information on who makes up the majority of citation related searchers.
There are an average of 6.4M citation related searches on Google in the United States each month. AHREFs, a software company that provides search volume keyword data, found that "APA citation", "citation machine", and "MLA citation" were the most searched citation topics. There are an incredible 760K terms or phrases used monthly by Google searchers looking to create citations.
The table below highlights the top 10 searched citation topics on Google and the corresponding number of searches. These topics make up 58% or 3.7M of all citation related searches.
|Most Searched Citation Topics*
|Monthly Searches
|apa citation
|1.3M
|citation machine
|1M
|mla citation
|275K
|apa in text citation
|212K
|mla citation generator
|208K
|apa citation format
|174K
|apa citation generator
|173K
|citation machine apa
|150K
|chicago citation generator
|132K
|mla in text citation
|106K
*as determined by AHREFs
Based on this data, "APA citation", or the American Psychological Association, is the topic in highest demand on Google hunts, with 1.3M searches on average. It is the preferred style for those in Education, Psychology, and the Sciences. "MLA citation", or Modern Language Association, is a style used most frequently by the Humanities. An average of 275K are shown in the table above for this topic. 1M searches per month account for the "citation machine" topic, an online system that generates citations based on input from the user.
TypeCites' experts further analyzed Google Trends historical data for 12 months using the three highest used phrases for citation related searches. An average score out of 100 was used to establish which months boast the highest amount of citation queries. In other words, what time of the year do people most frequently seek information through Google on citation related issues?
|Month
|Average Score
|January
|31/100
|February
|52/100
|March
|46/100
|April
|54/100
|May
|34/100
|June
|26/100
|July
|23/100
|August
|21/100
|September
|56/100
|October
|60/100
|November
|59/100
|December
|33/100
The trend shows that the majority of Google searches seeking citation help occur during February, March, April, September, October, and November. In other words, during the school year, indicating that students are the primary seekers of citation knowledge. September, October, and November make up most educational institutions' first semester; with the second semester comprising February, March, and April.
All search volume data is taken from AHREFs
Monthly Score Data from Google Trends
