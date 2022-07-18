Fort Walton Beach Criminal Defense Attorney Jay Patel Opens New Practice

Fort Walton Beach, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Walton Beach, Florida -

Criminal Defense Attorney Jay Patel announced on July 5th, 2022, that he has opened his own practice at 909 Mar Walt Dr Suite 1011-B, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547.

The attorney, who serves Fort Walton Beach, Destin, and surrounding areas, has also launched a new website that introduces clients to his legal expertise and allows them to track their cases in Okaloosa County, Walton County, Escambia County, and Santa Rosa County.

When asked about his plans to serve Fort Walton Beach clients at his new practice, Jay Patel Attorney at Law says, "America's criminal justice system exacts a heavy toll on those who get caught in its sights. Even if it's your first offense, once you have a criminal record, you may have a hard time finding employment, or even a place to live. You might even be subject to probation, or worse, incarceration. Once you are convicted, the circumstances surrounding your offense are lost in the wind and all that you are left with is a criminal record that haunts you for the rest of your life. My mission is to level the playing field for you and to give you the chance you deserve. I'll devotedly listen to your case, analyze all the charges that you are facing, and come up with a strategy to build a defense. My philosophy is simple, fight the legal battles that seem impossible to win. Call me today at my new practice, right here in Fort Walton Beach, and let's get the best possible result."

Jay Patel is a Former Prosecutor and a Former Law Enforcement Officer with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. He served as a prosecutor in Okaloosa and Walton Counties from 2013 to 2017 before becoming a Criminal Defense Attorney. He represents clients who have been charged with drug charges, traffic offenses, domestic violence injunctions, criminal records expunge and seal, property crimes, violation of probation, weapon crimes, white-collar crimes, theft, fraud, plea negotiations, juvenile defense, violent crimes, sex crimes or abuse, child pornography, and appeals.

Readers can contact Jay Patel's Fort Walton Beach law office at (850) 665-3244 or by emailing jay@jaypatellaw.com or sarah@jaypatellaw.com. His hours are from 8 AM to 5 PM from Monday to Thursday and from 8 AM to 12 PM on Friday. Those who are looking for further details can view the company Facebook page.

