Fort Walton Beach Criminal Defense Attorney Jay Patel Opens New Practice

Fort Walton Beach, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Walton Beach, Florida -
Criminal Defense Attorney Jay Patel announced on July 5th, 2022, that he has opened his own practice at 909 Mar Walt Dr Suite 1011-B, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547.
The attorney, who serves Fort Walton Beach, Destin, and surrounding areas, has also launched a new website that introduces clients to his legal expertise and allows them to track their cases in Okaloosa County, Walton County, Escambia County, and Santa Rosa County.
When asked about his plans to serve Fort Walton Beach clients at his new practice, Jay Patel Attorney at Law says, "America's criminal justice system exacts a heavy toll on those who get caught in its sights. Even if it's your first offense, once you have a criminal record, you may have a hard time finding employment, or even a place to live. You might even be subject to probation, or worse, incarceration. Once you are convicted, the circumstances surrounding your offense are lost in the wind and all that you are left with is a criminal record that haunts you for the rest of your life. My mission is to level the playing field for you and to give you the chance you deserve. I'll devotedly listen to your case, analyze all the charges that you are facing, and come up with a strategy to build a defense. My philosophy is simple, fight the legal battles that seem impossible to win. Call me today at my new practice, right here in Fort Walton Beach, and let's get the best possible result."
Jay Patel is a Former Prosecutor and a Former Law Enforcement Officer with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. He served as a prosecutor in Okaloosa and Walton Counties from 2013 to 2017 before becoming a Criminal Defense Attorney. He represents clients who have been charged with drug charges, traffic offenses, domestic violence injunctions, criminal records expunge and seal, property crimes, violation of probation, weapon crimes, white-collar crimes, theft, fraud, plea negotiations, juvenile defense, violent crimes, sex crimes or abuse, child pornography, and appeals.
Readers can contact Jay Patel's Fort Walton Beach law office at (850) 665-3244 or by emailing jay@jaypatellaw.com or sarah@jaypatellaw.com. His hours are from 8 AM to 5 PM from Monday to Thursday and from 8 AM to 12 PM on Friday. Those who are looking for further details can view the company Facebook page.
###
For more information about Jay Patel Attorney at Law, contact the company here:
Jay Patel Attorney at Law
Jay Patel
850-665-3244
jay@jaypatellaw.com
909 Mar Walt Dr.
Suite 1011-B
Fort Walton Beach, Fl 32547
Jay Patel
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.