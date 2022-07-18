Aptamers Market Size to Reach USD 5,950 Million Driven By Growing Awareness towards the Benefits of Aptamers over Antibodies Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aptamers Market size accounted for USD 1,229 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 5,957 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Aptamers are molecules of peptides or oligonucleotides that bind to a specific protein, lipid, or nucleic acid molecules. Aptamers are easily synthesized and used for protein detection, inhibition, and characterization. Aptamers could be used in conjunction with small molecules, antibodies, and other aptamers as pharmaceutical leads, detection reagents, and functional proteomic levels. Aptamers can be genetically engineered to have higher affinity and specificity for a variety of targets. Aptamers can be selected from pools of random-sequence oligonucleotides and used to bind a wide range of biomedically relevant proteins with antibody-like binding affinity and specificities. Aptamers are adaptable and cost-effective, and they can be used in addition to or instead of antibodies.
Aptamers have recently received a lot of attention for potential diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, and they have surpassed antibodies in popularity because of their key advantages: lower cost, ability to not destroy neighboring cells, higher binding affinity, longer shelf life, and high specificity. Aptamers' distinctive characteristics have strongly affected the healthcare industry, allowing corporations to significantly increase their influence in order to capitalize on the enormous potential of aptamers, serving as a significant development opportunity that will propel market growth.
Request For Free Sample Report @
https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3021
Report Coverage:
|Market
|Aptamers Market
|Market Size 2021
|USD 1,229 Million
|Market Forecast 2030
|USD 5,957 Million
|CAGR During 2022 - 2030
|19.6
|%
|Analysis Period
|2018 - 2030
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Data
|2022 - 2030
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Key Companies Profiled
|Aptagen, LLC, SomaLogic, Aptamer Sciences Inc., Noxxon Pharma, Vivonics Inc., TriLink Biotechnologies, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Aptus Biotech S.L., Raptamer Discovery Group, AM Biotechnologies, and Neoventures Biotechnology Inc.
|Report Coverage
|Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis
|Customization Scope
|10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Global Aptamers Market Growth Aspects
The increasing number of clinical trials and research for the development of aptamer-based therapeutic applications, raised awareness about the benefits of aptamers over monoclonal antibodies, increasing investment in pharmaceutical research, and increasing occurrence of severe and genetic disorders all contribute to the growth of the aptamers market. Growth in venture capital funding for aptamer studies, as well as expanding partnerships with research organizations and the pharmaceutical industry, are expected to provide market participants with a broad range of opportunities for growth. On the other hand, a relatively low acknowledgment in comparison to monoclonal antibodies is likely to restrain market growth, while a shortage of qualified and trained professionals may pose a challenge to market expansion.
The high efficiency and low cost of aptamers in binding to complex molecules when compared to antibodies, combined with an increased emphasis on optimizing the technology, are the key factors driving the market value of aptamers. Increasing extensive Research and development capabilities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have also aided the aptamers industry's growth. The increased recombinant production process, combined with the increasing emphasis on aptamers for pharmaceutical research and medical interventions, has generated valuable aptamers market growth opportunities. Increasing FDA authorizations have also assisted market growth and accelerated market growth.
Check the detailed table of contents of the report @
https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/aptamers-market
Growing Number of Applications is expected to propel the Market
Aptamer products have the potential to be used as diagnostic research agents, biosensors, biomarkers, or drug development tools. Precision medicine and bio-industrial applications benefit from it as well. Moreover, it allows for the natural selection of new substances in whole animal experiments, reducing false starts and requiring healthy animals for drug testing. All of these factors have contributed to an increase in the number of businesses investing in this market. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of life-threatening conditions such as cancer has urged numerous companies to develop new detecting assays based on aptamers therapies, which will drive the aptamers market.
Aptamers Market Regional Overview
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global aptamers market. North America will lead the global aptamers market in 2021, with the highest revenue share. Rising chronic disease incidence, good healthcare infrastructure, and growing interest in the aptamer profession by research institutes are some of the important factors contributing to the region's superiority. The United States is expected to have an impact on the North American aptamer market owing to the enhanced registration of innovative therapeutics by research organizations. Furthermore, the collaborative experience of the developed regions' leading companies to force their way into emerging economies is propelling the Asia-Pacific aptamers market forward. During the forecast period, extensive R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries greatly helped the growth of the aptamers market.
Aptamers Market Segmentation
The global aptamers market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, application, and end-user. Based on the type, the market is divided into nucleic acid aptamers, and peptide aptamers. Based on the application, the market separatedinto diagnostics, research and development, therapeutics, and others. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government research institutes, CROs, and others.
Buy this premium research report –
https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3021
Aptamers Market Players
Some key players covered global in the aptamers industry are Aptagen, LLC, Soma Logic, Aptamer Sciences Inc., Noxxon Pharma, Vivonics Inc., TriLink Biotechnologies, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Aptus Biotech S.L., Raptamer Discovery Group, AM Biotechnologies, and Neoventures Biotechnology Inc.
Browse More Research Topic Healthcare Sector:
The Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and to reach around USD 7.8 Billion by 2028.
The Global Medical Equipment Calibration Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.6% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 5.6 Billion by 2028.
The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 6,780.5 Million by 2028.
About Acumen Research and Consulting:
Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.
For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn
Contact Us:
Mr. Richard Johnson
Acumen Research and Consulting
USA: +13474743864
India: +918983225533
E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.