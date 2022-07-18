Aptamers Market Size to Reach USD 5,950 Million Driven By Growing Awareness towards the Benefits of Aptamers over Antibodies Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aptamers Market size accounted for USD 1,229 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 5,957 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



Aptamers are molecules of peptides or oligonucleotides that bind to a specific protein, lipid, or nucleic acid molecules. Aptamers are easily synthesized and used for protein detection, inhibition, and characterization. Aptamers could be used in conjunction with small molecules, antibodies, and other aptamers as pharmaceutical leads, detection reagents, and functional proteomic levels. Aptamers can be genetically engineered to have higher affinity and specificity for a variety of targets. Aptamers can be selected from pools of random-sequence oligonucleotides and used to bind a wide range of biomedically relevant proteins with antibody-like binding affinity and specificities. Aptamers are adaptable and cost-effective, and they can be used in addition to or instead of antibodies.

Aptamers have recently received a lot of attention for potential diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, and they have surpassed antibodies in popularity because of their key advantages: lower cost, ability to not destroy neighboring cells, higher binding affinity, longer shelf life, and high specificity. Aptamers' distinctive characteristics have strongly affected the healthcare industry, allowing corporations to significantly increase their influence in order to capitalize on the enormous potential of aptamers, serving as a significant development opportunity that will propel market growth.

Report Coverage:

Market Aptamers Market Market Size 2021 USD 1,229 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 5,957 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 19.6 % Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Aptagen, LLC, SomaLogic, Aptamer Sciences Inc., Noxxon Pharma, Vivonics Inc., TriLink Biotechnologies, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Aptus Biotech S.L., Raptamer Discovery Group, AM Biotechnologies, and Neoventures Biotechnology Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Aptamers Market Growth Aspects

The increasing number of clinical trials and research for the development of aptamer-based therapeutic applications, raised awareness about the benefits of aptamers over monoclonal antibodies, increasing investment in pharmaceutical research, and increasing occurrence of severe and genetic disorders all contribute to the growth of the aptamers market. Growth in venture capital funding for aptamer studies, as well as expanding partnerships with research organizations and the pharmaceutical industry, are expected to provide market participants with a broad range of opportunities for growth. On the other hand, a relatively low acknowledgment in comparison to monoclonal antibodies is likely to restrain market growth, while a shortage of qualified and trained professionals may pose a challenge to market expansion.

The high efficiency and low cost of aptamers in binding to complex molecules when compared to antibodies, combined with an increased emphasis on optimizing the technology, are the key factors driving the market value of aptamers. Increasing extensive Research and development capabilities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have also aided the aptamers industry's growth. The increased recombinant production process, combined with the increasing emphasis on aptamers for pharmaceutical research and medical interventions, has generated valuable aptamers market growth opportunities. Increasing FDA authorizations have also assisted market growth and accelerated market growth.

Growing Number of Applications is expected to propel the Market

Aptamer products have the potential to be used as diagnostic research agents, biosensors, biomarkers, or drug development tools. Precision medicine and bio-industrial applications benefit from it as well. Moreover, it allows for the natural selection of new substances in whole animal experiments, reducing false starts and requiring healthy animals for drug testing. All of these factors have contributed to an increase in the number of businesses investing in this market. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of life-threatening conditions such as cancer has urged numerous companies to develop new detecting assays based on aptamers therapies, which will drive the aptamers market.

Aptamers Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global aptamers market. North America will lead the global aptamers market in 2021, with the highest revenue share. Rising chronic disease incidence, good healthcare infrastructure, and growing interest in the aptamer profession by research institutes are some of the important factors contributing to the region's superiority. The United States is expected to have an impact on the North American aptamer market owing to the enhanced registration of innovative therapeutics by research organizations. Furthermore, the collaborative experience of the developed regions' leading companies to force their way into emerging economies is propelling the Asia-Pacific aptamers market forward. During the forecast period, extensive R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries greatly helped the growth of the aptamers market.

Aptamers Market Segmentation

The global aptamers market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, application, and end-user. Based on the type, the market is divided into nucleic acid aptamers, and peptide aptamers. Based on the application, the market separatedinto diagnostics, research and development, therapeutics, and others. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government research institutes, CROs, and others.

Aptamers Market Players

Some key players covered global in the aptamers industry are Aptagen, LLC, Soma Logic, Aptamer Sciences Inc., Noxxon Pharma, Vivonics Inc., TriLink Biotechnologies, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Aptus Biotech S.L., Raptamer Discovery Group, AM Biotechnologies, and Neoventures Biotechnology Inc.

