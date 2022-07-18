Citrine Global Corp. (OTCQB: CTGL) Announced its Subsidiary Files Provisional Patent Application Targeting to Address Oral Cavity Side Effects Associated with the Use of Medicines, Treatments, Aging or an Unbalanced/Unhealthy Lifestyle

Tel Aviv, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global Corp. CTGL is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, Cannovation Center Israel Ltd, has filed a provisional patent application in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the treatment, amelioration, alleviation, mitigation, or balance of side effects in the oral cavity associated with the use of medicines, treatments, aging or unbalanced/unhealthy lifestyle.



The patent application targets solutions for oral cavity side effects and is in line with the Company's strategy to bring to market a broad array of plant-based wellness and pharma complementary solutions targeting to address selected side effects caused by using medicines, treatments, or an unbalanced lifestyle.

Oral cavity side effects are common. The overall estimated prevalence of dry mouth is over one in four people in the general population with higher prevalence rates observed in studies conducted with elderly people1.

Research shows that oral cavity-related symptoms are linked to different factors, such as using medicines, treatments, aging, an unbalanced or unhealthy lifestyle, various chronic diseases, psychological reasons, stress, and more2.

The Company already developed and launched the SmokLyTM sprays for the oral cavity dry mouth side effect addressing the market of cannabis users and tobacco smokers and plans to develop additional lines of natural wellness and pharma products for oral cavity symptoms and side effects resulting from using medicines, treatments, aging, for patients receiving chemotherapy, various chronic diseases, or an unhealthy lifestyle.

About Citrine Global Corp. )CTGL( www.citrine-global.com

Citrine Global is a plant-based wellness and pharma solutions company.

The Company's mission is to leverage the power of plant-based solutions from nature to help improve people's health and quality of life.

The Company believes that the power of plant-based solutions from nature can help improve people's health and quality of life and is focused on developing innovative plant-based wellness and pharma solutions covering the whole spectrum of innovation, IP, research and development, products, infrastructure for production, distribution, sales, and worldwide partnerships & collaborations to bring to market the best, most innovative products.

The Company has developed dozens of formulations in multiple form factors under the brand name of Green Side by Side™ for the wellness industry.

The Green Side by Side™ product lines include dozens of researched plant-based products combining botanical formulations, herbal extracts, medicinal mushrooms, vitamins, minerals, and various researched plants known for their health-supportive qualities aiming to promote wellbeing and complementary products for balancing selected side effects caused by medicines, treatments, or an unbalanced lifestyle.

Green Vision Center Israel - Production and innovation Center for Plant-Based Wellness & Pharma products

The Green Vision Center Israel is part of the company's strategy to create end-to-end plant-based solutions covering all the infrastructure, facilities, and activities required for developing, manufacturing, and bringing to market innovative plant-based wellness and pharma products.

Citrine Global is planning to build a worldwide infrastructure and network with local teams, subsidiaries, Green Vision Centers, strategic partnerships, collaborations and mergers & acquisitions of technology and distribution companies.

Initially, the Company is planning to build infrastructure for business development and sales with local teams in North America and Europe.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. For example, Citrine Global is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. will create an eco-system that will attract partners, market leaders, companies, and technologies, and will turn Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. into a global center in these fields. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Citrine Global and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication include but are not limited to trends in target markets; market acceptance of our product offerings, profitability of the new lines of business, effects of competition in the Company's main markets; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in its major businesses, our ability to raise sufficient capital resources to realize our business plan, , profitability of the growth strategy; and changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

