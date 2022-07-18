YEXT, NOTV & WFC Class Actions Reminder: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising --Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Yext, Inc. YEXT
Class Period: March 4, 2021 - March 8, 2022
Deadline: August 16, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/yext
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (2) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year ("FY") fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Inotiv, Inc. NOTV
Class Period: September 21, 2021 - June 13, 2022
Deadline: August 22, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/notv
The Complaint alleges the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements that misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Envigo and the Company's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act of 1966 ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and the Company's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and the Company did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) the Company did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Wells Fargo & Company WFC
Class Period: February 24, 2021 - June 9, 2022
Deadline: August 29, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/wfc
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wells Fargo had misrepresented its commitment to diversity in the Company's workplace; (2) Wells Fargo conducted fake job interviews in order to meet its Diverse Search Requirement; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected Wells Fargo to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, including criminal charges; (4) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Wells Fargo's reputation; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
