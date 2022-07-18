UFA Rewards Team Members with Timely Inflation Payment Program

Calgary, Alberta, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFA Co-operative (UFA) has a history of rewarding and recognizing their team members when it matters most, and they have done it again. The co-operative has announced that they are offering not one, but two, $1,000 inflation payments to employees who are not in senior level positions. The Inflation Payment Program is to help meet the demands of the rising rate of inflation with the first payment being made at the end of July and the second in December.
"This announcement is both compassionate and strategic and it's very much in keeping with our co-operative values and purposeful trajectory of UFA's culture," said President & CEO, Scott Bolton. "The resilience and dedication of our team is the most important asset we have. We have always strived to create a service-led environment, a place where people genuinely want to give their best selves in helping our members and customers, and where they feel a sense of belonging, and a sense of safety. Particularly after the challenges faced over the last two years, we need to assure our team that we're grateful for them and we have their back."
This isn't the first time that UFA has proactively rewarded employees and had their backs. Over the course of the pandemic, the co-operative announced two spot-bonuses and pay increases to front-line team members.
UFA's senior leadership team says they are very focused on the reality that they need to remain diligent, innovative and thoughtful to retain and reward talent. "It's critical that we're in lockstep with our people and managing proactively rather than reactively," said Bob Fink, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. "This year has brought new challenges to our business and our personal lives with rising costs of living, including fuel, groceries and other staples and it's a shock to any household budget, particularly for those in the agricultural sector. We hope these payments ease some of the burden for our team members, allowing them to be at their best when serving members and customers."
UFA's employees are critical to the agriculture and agri-food sectors, serving over 120,000 member-owners, the farmers and ranchers, who grow the food that consumers enjoy.
"This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to support those who support our industry, by providing a highly competitive experience. We have many employees who have been with the co-operative for 20, 30 and even 40 plus years," said Bolton. "People come to and stay at UFA because of our values and culture, the meaning they find in the work they do, the people they work with and those they serve, and how they are rewarded. We recognize the value of our team and how each individual contributes to the overall success of our co-operative, and ultimately, our members and customers."
Trish Nixon UFA Co-operative Ltd. 403-875-7595 trish.nixon@ufa.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.