Vacuum Furnaces Market Revenue to Cross $1.24Bn Globally, by 2028 at 5.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Market Size Value in US$ 881.88 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1.24 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 148 No. Tables 61 No. of Charts & Figures 72 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The future of metallurgical thermal processing technology is changing continuously. Vacuum furnace technology has been known and employed by engineering industrialists with the vision to establish this process technology as the vehicle with the capacity to accept many of today's engineered and manufactured products' novel thermal metallurgical transformations. Given existing and expected international trends, vacuum furnace technology presently has a significant potential to flourish well into the future. It is a technology that will enable material science and its industrial partners to enter the third millennium with ease. Hence, vacuum thermal processing technology plays an essential role in brazing complex geometrical nonferrous alloys aluminum.





Vacuum Furnaces Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Leading players in the global vacuum furnaces market are AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL; ALD Vacuum Technologies; Centorr Vacuum Industries; Chugai RO Co., LTD; ECM Technologies; HHV Ltd.; HI Machinery and Furnace Co., Ltd.; Ipsen; Solar Manufacturing; and TAV Vacuum Furnaces. Several other companies are functioning in the market and are contributing substantial revenues to propel the vacuum furnaces market growth during the forecast period.

In 2021, Ipsen contributed to the development of heat treating industry professionals for the MTI educational foundation at Metal Treating Institute's Fall Meeting.





Growing Application in Aerospace Industry to Boost Vacuum Furnaces Market

The aerospace industry is one of the major end users of vacuum furnaces. As heat treatment is used in the aerospace industry to improve the resistance of various components toward wear and corrosion, major methods involve the heat treatment of engine parts subjected to mechanical stresses and strains. As it offers high reliability, a smaller installed footprint, and ease of maintenance, a vertical vacuum furnace heat treatment is used to heat parts with a cylindrical cross-section or parts that can be stacked vertically, such as those commonly processed in the aerospace industry. Vacuum furnaces are used for brazing, annealing, solution treatment, aging, hardening, stress relief, and other thermal treatments. As a result, the vacuum furnace market is growing due to the wide range of applications in the aerospace industry.

Furthermore, the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry is focused on developing new technologies and solutions, extending development prospects, and establishing new markets. New technologies and processes that evolve quickly and are commercialized can enhance efficiencies and lower production costs. Trends in commercial air travel and client order activity are substantially better than in the pre-COVID-19 era, a bullish omen for the business. The global COVID-19 vaccine distribution assists in the normalization of air travel. Therefore, the revival of the aerospace industry drives the vacuum furnaces market.





Vacuum Furnaces Market: Sector Overview

Based on the end user, the vacuum furnaces market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, tool and die, power generation, and others. The aerospace segment led the vacuum furnaces market in 2021. The structure and propulsion of airplane production in China require high-quality aluminum alloy, titanium alloy, heat resistant materials of either wrought superalloy, and composites in creating large commercial aircraft in China. To perform these materials on the requirement of strength, fatigue, heat resistance, and so on, high-quality heat treatment techniques under aeronautical specifications are essential, one of the primary factors leading to the growth of the vacuum furnaces market.









