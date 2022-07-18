Atlas Air Worldwide to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Results On Friday, August 5

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, prior to the opening of stock market trading on Friday, August 5.
John W. Dietrich, Atlas Air Worldwide's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Spencer Schwartz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 5.
Interested parties may listen to the call live at Atlas Air Worldwide's Investor site or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c6o6xqy6.
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be archived on the Investor site following the call.
Slides complementing the company's presentation will be available for downloading from the Investor site prior to the call.
About Atlas Air Worldwide:
Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.
Atlas Air Worldwide's press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company's home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.
|Contacts:
|Investors – InvestorRelations@atlasair.com
|Media –CorpCommunications@atlasair.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.