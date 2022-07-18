Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size Slated to Reach USD 36,341 Million by 2030 Owing to Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market size accounted for USD 14,980 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 36,341 Million by 2030.



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeon's Plastic Surgery data 2020, 15.6 million people underwent cosmetic procedures in the U. S. alone in 2020, with 13.2 million of those being cosmetic minimally invasive procedures. According to the same report, people have chosen and undertaken procedures with botulinum toxin among all minimally invasive procedures, with a total of 4.4 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures performed in the United States.

According to our global medical aesthetic devices industry analysis, one prominent trend in the market is collagen banking. The advent of treatments such as Ultherapy has helped to popularize this trend. According to studies, more than 70% of Ultherapy patients are between the ages of 29 and 45. The therapy has gained rapid traction over the years as younger populations become more familiar with the positive effects of investing in collagen banks for the best overall skincare. Another trend in the medical aesthetic devices market includes the ongoing technological advancements in aesthetic devices. Technology is causing transformation in a wide range of industries, including medical aesthetics. In the modern era, the emergence of technically sophisticated medical aesthetic devices, in particular, has laid the foundation for more seamless and simplified cosmetic procedures.

Report Coverage:

Market Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Market Size 2021 USD 14,980 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 36,341 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 10.6% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Device Type, By Application, By End-Use, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Johnson & Johnson, Allergan plc, Syneron Medical Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc, Hologic, Inc., Sientra Inc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the medical aesthetic devices industry. The beauty sector is facing manufacturing and supply chain challenges, such as timely delivery of products to end-users and dealing with inconsistent demand for products and services. Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the market for aesthetic procedures has decreased, and thus the market for medical aesthetic devices has decreased.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Dynamics

Increasing awareness and preference for minimally invasive treatments will drive the demand for aesthetic devices during the forecast timeframe. Benefits such as a lower risk of infection and a shorter time commitment with better outcomes are factors that encourage patient priority for these procedures. Furthermore, young people are becoming more conscious of their body image. These elements significantly increase the desire for body contouring and skin tightening operations. Along with raising awareness, favorable government initiatives and fundraising for field research is expected to boost market revenue.

There has been a considerable rise in the choice of minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic surgeries over traditional surgical procedures over the last decade. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) statistics, the number of plastic and cosmetic procedures was increased by 5.4% between 2017 and 2018. However, the high cost of the aesthetic surgery procedure and the side effects of the aesthetic surgery devices are expected to stifle the medical aesthetic devices market growth.

Furthermore, the medical aesthetic devices market share is anticipated to expand in the coming years as a result of the increasing use of dermal fillers and botulinum toxin for uplifting facial aesthetics, as well as the growing acceptance of aesthetic procedures among the elderly female population.

Worldwide Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Segmentation

The global medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented into device type, application, end-user, and region. The device type segment is bifurcated into the energy-based aesthetic device (light-based device, laser-based device, radiofrequency (RF)-based device, and ultrasound device), and non-energy-based aesthetic device (dermal fillers &aesthetic threads, botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, implants (breast implants, facial implants, and other implants), and other aesthetic devices). The non-energy-based aesthetic device accumulated a considerable market share in 2021.

Based on application, the market is categorized into body contouring and cellulite reduction, skin resurfacing and tightening, facial aesthetic procedures, hair removal, breast augmentation, and other applications. According to our analysis, the facial aesthetic procedures generated notable medical aesthetic devices market revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. Hospitals and clinics, medical spas and beauty centers, and home settings are covered under the end-user segment. Among them, the hospitals and clinics segment acquired a substantial market share.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Regional Overview

The global medical aesthetic devices market regional outlook is given as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Cosmetic and rejuvenation procedures for improving appearance are becoming increasingly popular among Americans. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 18.1 million cosmetic processes were conducted in 2019, a 2% increase over 2018, with approximately 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures and 16.3 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures performed. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. The region's market is growing due to improvements in R&D facilities, an increase in medical tourism, and increased awareness about medical aesthetics.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Players

Some medical aesthetic devices companies covered globally include Johnson & Johnson, Allergan plc, Syneron Medical Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc, Hologic, Inc., Sientra Inc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

