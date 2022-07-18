Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market Projected to Touch Market Worth USD 12.9 Billion: Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in the Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market is attributed to the flourishing pharmaceutical industry and the increasing production of drugs and medicines, along with stringent government policies for sterilization and hygiene of the products…



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market was worth USD 8.0 billion in the year 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% earning revenue of around USD 12.9 billion by the end of 2027. Due to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and expanding production of drugs and medicines, the global market for aseptic pharma processing equipment has been experiencing rapid growth. Furthermore, stringent government policies for sterilization and hygiene of the products will boost the global market in the forecast period. However, a shortage of skilled workforce for performing aseptic pharma processing techniques may act as a barrier to market growth.

Increasing Prevalence of Contract Development in Pharmaceutical Industry Favoring Market Growth

The demand for various types of drugs and medicines is increasing at a rapid rate around the world. Therefore, to meet the growing demands of pharmaceuticals, manufacturers are increasingly resorting to contract development. With expanding manufacturing operations of pharmaceuticals, the demand for aseptic pharma processing equipment is also rising.The contract development service providers offer the best expertise, ensuring the presence of skilled workers to perform aseptic pharma processing techniques.As a result, the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market is experiencing significant growth.





Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/aseptic-pharma-processing-equipment-market/report-sample

Growing Research and Development Activities Is Projected to Drive the Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market Growth

With the increasing prevalence of various zoonotic and lifestyle diseases, the R&D activities have amplified significantly. Thousands of researchers from around the world are trying to reduce or eliminate the side effects of the medicine.As a result of the growing R&D activity, the demand for aseptic pharma processing equipment has also increased.Since pharmaceutical companies are working toward expanding their production by producing new medicines, the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market - By Application

Based on applications, the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market is segmented into ophthalmic suspensions, reconstituted lyophilized powders for injection, sterile injectables, aqueous-based aerosols for inhalation, and other applications. Among these, the ophthalmic suspension segment holds the largest market share. The ophthalmic products contain one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients and are intended for application to the conjunctiva or the eyelids. The chances of microbial content or the bio-burden of the raw materials are very high, because of which the aseptic pharma processing technique becomes very crucial. As such, this application is a major growth driver for the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market.

Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Among all the regions, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several countries, including India and China, are investing heavily in expanding pharmaceutical production in their regions and becoming world leaders.Furthermore, the government and private institutions are also investing in the R&D activities for the development of various drugs and medicines, which is expected to boost the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market in the upcoming years.

Please Visit the Press Release of Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-aseptic-pharma-processing-equipment-market-projected-to-touch-market-worth-usd-12-9-billion-growing-at-a-cagr-of-7-2-in-the-forecast-period

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Equipment Market

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global aseptic pharmaceutical processing equipment market enjoyed tremendous growth opportunities.The growing demand for medicines and drugs during the global crisis drove the growth of the pharmaceutical sector.Due to the extensive R&D activities for COVID-19 vaccine development and mass production of vaccines across the globe, there has been a spike in the demand for aseptic pharma processing equipment.As a result of its effectiveness in preventing the introduction of microbial contamination into pharmaceutical products, this process has become increasingly essential in pharmaceutical production.Furthermore, this market is anticipated to grow in the post-COVID-19 period as well.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market are AMCOR PLC, Automated Systems of Tacoma, LLC (AST), Becton, Dickinson, and Company, DuPont, SPX Flow, Inc., GEA Group, Rommelag, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, IndustriaMacchineAutomatiche S.P.A., John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, SP PennTech, Steriline, Biopharma Group, SaniSure, Atmos-Tech Industries, Nicos Group, and other prominent players.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and regional market players. Moreover, the industry participants significantly focus on product approvals and launch to increase their product penetration and expand their market share. The companies also invest significantly in R&D activities to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations is also very prominent in this market.

Don't miss the business opportunity of the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, SP Scientific Products, a leading scientific products brand, launched two new fully GMP-compliant loading systems compatible with SP Hull LyoConstellation Freeze dryers to expand its freeze dryer loader range for aseptic pharmaceutical processing.

SP Scientific Products, a leading scientific products brand, launched two new fully GMP-compliant loading systems compatible with SP Hull LyoConstellation Freeze dryers to expand its freeze dryer loader range for aseptic pharmaceutical processing. In April 2021, ILC Dover, a US-based special engineering development and manufacturing company, introduced the soloPURE flexible aseptic isolator.Their new offering is now marketed as a cost-effective, closed-barrier system for sterile manufacturing.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product Service/Segmentation By Product, By Application, By Region Key Players AMCOR PLC, Automated Systems of Tacoma, LLC (AST), Becton, Dickinson, and Company, DuPont, SPX Flow, Inc., GEA Group, Rommelag, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, SP PennTech, Steriline, Biopharma Group, SaniSure, Atmos-Tech Industries, Nicos Group, and other prominent players.

By Product

Processing Equipment

Drying Equipment Extruders Mills Granulation Equipment Tablet Compression Equipment Feeders Fill/Finish Equipment Mixing Equipment Pneumatic Conveying Equipment

Packaging Equipment

Inspection Machines Labeling Machines Aseptic Packaging Machines

By Application

Ophthalmic Suspensions

Reconstituted Lyophilized Powders for Injection

Sterile Injectables

Aqueous-Based Aerosols for Inhalation

Other Applications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/