David Shapiro Joins Vida Capital as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. ("Vida"), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that David Shapiro has joined the firm as Managing Director. Mr. Shapiro will be based in New York and report to David Gussmann, Senior Managing Director. In this role, Mr. Shapiro will be responsible for continuing to grow Vida's alternative asset strategies across the capital spectrum and asset types.



"David joins Vida with a robust background and demonstrated success in sourcing, structuring, and managing investments in alternative strategies at some of the best asset management firms in the world. His proven abilities to generate returns for investors while managing risks and focusing on long-term results make him a valuable addition to our team, and we believe that he will provide great benefits to Vida's investor base," said Mr. Gussmann.

"Vida is focused on providing differentiated and alternative strategies, and I'm honored to join a firm that is continuing to expand its offerings and platform strengths," said Mr. Shapiro. "I look forward to stepping into this important role, and assisting with the growth and broadening of the mandate while working with the team to identify unique opportunities for Vida's investors."

Mr. Shapiro joins Vida from Monarch Alternative Capital, a special situations hedge fund, where he was a Vice President focused on investments in financials, structured credit, and real estate across the capital structure in both the United States and Europe. At Monarch, Mr. Shapiro's responsibilities included the sourcing, underwriting, structuring, trading, and financing of positions. Prior to Monarch, Mr. Shapiro spent time as an analyst in Real Estate at The Blackstone Group and in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Shapiro graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Economics and European History.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is a vertically integrated, uncorrelated investment firm specializing in insurance, longevity, structured credit, and private lending with $3.9 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to generate long term value and attractive returns for investors across closed-end and open-end funds. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Vida provides differentiated investment opportunities and capital solutions for investors globally.

