Cell Separation Technologies Market Expands with Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: The market value of the global cell separation technologies market is estimated to be over US$ 20.3 Bn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the market is expected expand at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



According to the TMR insights on the cell separation technologies market, the prevalence of chronic disorders including obesity, diabetes, cardiac diseases, cancer, and arthritis is being increasing around the world. Some of the key reasons for this situation include the sedentary lifestyle of people, increase in the older population, and rise in cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption across many developed and developing nations. These factors are expected to help in the expansion of the cell separation technologies market during the forecast period.

Players in the global cell separation technologies market are increasing focus on the launch of next-gen products. Hence, they are seen increasing investments in R&Ds. Moreover, companies are focusing on different strategies including acquisitions and strengthening their distribution networks in order to stay ahead of the competition.

As per the Imperial College London, chronic diseases are expected to account for approximately 41 million deaths per year, which seven out of 10 demises worldwide. Of these deaths, approximately 17 million are considered to be premature. Hence, surge in cases of chronic diseases globally is resulting into increased need for cellular therapies in order to treat such disease conditions, which, in turn, is boosting the investments toward R&Ds, creating sales opportunities in the cell separation technologies market.

Cell Separation Technologies Market: Key Findings

Due to rise in the prevalence of different chronic diseases globally, there has been increase in initiatives in order to develop tissue engineering or regenerative medicines. This factor, in turn, is resulting into surge in the demand for cell separation technologies by scientists across the globe, notes a TMR study.

Leading market players are increasing investments in order to develop technologically advanced cell separation solutions. Moreover, the government authorities of several developed and developing nations are taking initiatives so as to advance the cell separation procedures. These factors are propelling the global cell separation technologies market.

Cell Separation Technologies Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the projects pertaining to cancer research and stem cell research is expected to boost the sales of the market

Rise in the global ageing population is fueling the sales growth in the cell separation technologies market

Cell Separation Technologies Market: Regional Analysis

The cell separation technologies market in North America is estimated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to factors such as a rise in the development of next-gen cell separation technologies, the presence of well-structured regulatory framework, and increased initiatives by the regional governments in order to boost the expansion of the research industry.

The Asia Pacific cell separation technologies market is expected to show expansion at higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to a surge in the healthcare spending and the presence of sizable patient population in the regional nations including China and India

Cell Separation Technologies Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

10X Genomics

Miltenyi Biotec

Carl Zeiss AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Cytiva

QIAGEN



Cell Separation Technologies Market Segmentation

Technology Immunomagnetic Cell separation Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting Density Gradient Centrifugation Microfluidic Cell Separation Others

Application Stem Cell Research Immunology Neuroscience Cancer Research Others

End-user Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Academic & Research Institutes Others

Regions Cov e red North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





