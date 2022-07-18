VIRTIRA Names Shane Spraggs Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Watson Executive Chair

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtira Consulting Inc., the remote operations experts, is excited to announce the promotion of Shane Spraggs to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Former CEO Cynthia Watson will be moving to the role of Executive Chair.
For over 25 years Shane has been driving successful projects for a variety of notable media and software start-ups, and some of the world's largest brands, including Disney. He has been in the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Virtira since 2021.
"Shane Spraggs is a forward-thinking leader who consistently delivers results," said Executive Chair Cynthia Watson. "Shane's vast experience in project management, entrepreneurship, and team leadership will allow Virtira to continue exploring new areas of growth and strengthen our mandate to achieve results for our customers without boundaries.
"Shane's commitment to innovating in the remote workplace and maximizing the productivity of our customers has been clear since he joined Virtira in April 2020. He is highly respected by our employees and customers, and there is no question he is the right person to lead Virtira going forward."
During his tenure with Virtira, Shane has played a vital role in developing and implementing operational processes and strategies that have further solidified VIRTIRA's position as an indispensable resource for our Fortune 100 customers.
"In the last two years, I've had the pleasure of experiencing Virtira's vision of inspiring work without boundaries to create opportunities anywhere, anytime, for anyone, and I believe it to be a strong foundation for our company going forward," said Spraggs.
After successfully leading the company over the last decade, long-time CEO Cynthia Watson will be taking on the role of Executive Chair at Virtira.
"I'm thrilled for Shane's elevation to CEO, and I look forward to the challenge of expanding Virtira's thought leadership in the remote workplace in my role as Executive Chair," said Watson. "I'm excited to spend more time with family while focusing on delivering critical solutions to tackle the hybrid and remote workplace challenges of our time."
Over the last two years, Spraggs and Watson have been working together to develop and document remote workplace best practices. Their transformative research is featured in their upcoming book The Power of Remote, published through Forbes Books and is scheduled for digital release on October 15, 2022, and hardcover release in 2023.
"The extraordinary results we've achieved delivering our services remotely over the last decade have placed Virtira in a unique position to share our valuable expertise and support the global transition to remote and hybrid workplaces," said Watson. "Most companies are unprepared and overwhelmed by the transition to a world where a hybrid work environment is the norm. The Power of Remote will shape how leaders successfully manage their teams in an increasingly dispersed global business environment," added Spraggs.
About Virtira
At Virtira, we use our decades of remote work experience to help companies sell better, grow faster, and be more productive in or out of the office. Through supplementing our client's organizations with project managers, data analysts, graphic designers, and sales coordinators, we help reduce administrative burden, shorten the sales cycle, and clear the path for sales leaders to close more deals.
Media Contact:
Justin Wollin, Sr. Marketing Manager
jwollin@virtira.com
403-510-2506
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02497531-3a62-4eaa-bc83-9861599e2fc8
